Jack Draper pulls out of DC Open with arm injury setback
The former world number four has now fallen to a ranking of 147.
Jack Draper has pulled out of this week’s Mubadala DC Open with an arm injury, tournament officials have announced.
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It is the latest setback for the 24-year-old, who has been dogged by fitness issues throughout the year and missed the first three grand slam events.
The former world number four, who has now fallen to a ranking of 147, had been due to play American Alex Michelsen in the first round.
A statement on X read: “Jack Draper has withdrawn from the tournament with a left arm injury. He will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Mackenzie McDonald.”
It is understood that Draper has withdrawn to focus on next month’s ATP Tour events in Montreal and Cincinnati, although he would need a wild card in both, and the US Open, for which he would probably need to qualify.
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Draper was forced to pull out of Wimbledon last month after the recurrence of his arm injury.
He said at the time: “Devastated to share that I have had to withdraw from my first-round match due to a recurrence of my arm injury.
"There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months but this one is definitely the absolute worst as there is no greater honour for a British player than playing at Wimbledon.
"I will continue to persevere through this. Thank you for the support.”
Draper had finally returned to the court in Eastbourne the week prior for the first time since April and performed strongly, reaching the semi-finals under the guidance of new coach Andy Murray.
His troubles began after Wimbledon the previous year, when he took nearly seven months off with bone bruising in his arm, and then missed almost the entire clay-court season due to a knee injury.