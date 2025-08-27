Jack Draper’s arm injury has forced him to pull out of the US Open.

“Thank you for all the support, it means so much to me. Until next year NYC.”

“I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open,” said the 23-year-old. “I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself.

However, ahead of a scheduled second-round clash with Zizou Bergs on Thursday, Draper announced he was withdrawing.

He struggled during his first-round match on Monday but had insisted the problem would not affect his chances in New York, where he reached the semi-finals last year.

The British number one arrived in New York without having played a match since Wimbledon after being diagnosed with bone bruising in his left arm.

It is a bitter blow for Draper, who would have had high hopes of at least matching last year’s performance here had it not been for the injury.

He established himself as one of the best players in the world on hard courts in the spring, winning the biggest title of his career in Indian Wells, and was looking to reignite his season after a below-par grass-court campaign.

The news comes as a surprise given Draper’s comments after his four-set win in the first-round win over Federico Agustin Gomez.

The fifth seed was clearly affected on his serve but, speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “The arm for me is not a question mark.

“I’d never enter one of these tournaments if I was here just to play a couple of matches – I wouldn’t play. I’m here to hopefully go a long way in this draw and I believe I can still.”

Draper had a practice session on Wednesday morning at Flushing Meadows, and it was after that he made the decision to head home.

His ranking will drop at least two spots from his current position of fifth, while the news is a blow to his hopes of making the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time, which he has made a major goal.

Draper has worked very hard on his physical fitness after struggling with persistent injuries earlier in his career and the hope will be he is not away from the tour for too long.

It is understood a scan last week showed a full recovery but Draper will now undergo further investigation after feeling more discomfort.

His decision to withdraw was backed by former British number one Tim Henman, who said on Sky Sports: “He’s still very young.

“He’s at the top of his game, he’s at the peak of his powers and you cannot compete at this level unless you are very, very close to 100 per cent.

“There’s always a few aches and pains and a few niggles but, when you’ve got an injury like bone bruising, it’s going to affect your performance.

“It’s hugely disappointing. But I think that’s where Jack and the team around have made a wise and mature decision not to aggravate things even more.”