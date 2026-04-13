Jack Draper retires from Barcelona Open after suffering fresh injury setback
The British number two withdrew in the third set after struggling with a right knee complaint
Jack Draper retired from his first-round clash at the Barcelona Open with a knee injury as he edged towards defeat.
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Draper began his first match of the clay-court season on a positive note againstTomas Martin Etcheverry, as he took the opening set off the Argentinian but his form dipped as he struggled with an apparent right knee complaint.
Etcheverry was 4-6 6-3 4-1 ahead, well on course to claim the decisive third set, when the British number two withdrew in discomfort.
The 24-year-old was seen by a physio at the end of the second set, receiving treatment and tape on his leg, but was broken twice more before opting to call it a day in his first outing since his loss to American Reilly Opelka in the Miami Open.
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Sadly Jack Draper is forced to retire against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third set at the Barcelona Open— LTA (@the_LTA) April 13, 2026
Get well soon, @jackdraper0 #BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fHpsficwxH
Draper enjoyed a breakout triumph at Indian Wells last year but was subsequently laid low for almost eight months due to an issue with his left arm.
Fit again, he lost in the quarter-finals of his title defence to Daniil Medvedev having scored a notable win over Novak Djokovic in the last 16.
It is a blow to the British number two, who will return to the Madrid Open next week to defend 650 ranking points – more than a third of his total – after reaching last year's final.
Draper could crash outside the world’s top 40 if he doesn’t play in the Madrid tournament.