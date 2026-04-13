Jack Draper retired from his first-round clash at the Barcelona Open with a knee injury as he edged towards defeat.

Draper began his first match of the clay-court season on a positive note againstTomas Martin Etcheverry, as he took the opening set off the Argentinian but his form dipped as he struggled with an apparent right knee complaint.

Etcheverry was 4-6 6-3 4-1 ahead, well on course to claim the decisive third set, when the British number two withdrew in discomfort.

The 24-year-old was seen by a physio at the end of the second set, receiving treatment and tape on his leg, but was broken twice more before opting to call it a day in his first outing since his loss to American Reilly Opelka in the Miami Open.

Read more: West Brom face points deduction over alleged financial rules breach amid Championship relegation battle

Read more: Rory McIlroy successfully defends Masters title as golfer makes history at Augusta