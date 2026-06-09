Jack Draper ruled out of Queen’s with return focused on Eastbourne
Jack Draper was diagnosed with an aggravated knee tendon injury in April.
British number three Jack Draper has ruled himself out of the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club as he continues his recovery from injury with Wimbledon looming.
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The 24-year-old, who has been out of action since mid-April with a knee problem, had hoped to make his comeback at Queen’s next week, but will instead target the Lexus Eastbourne Open, the main draw for which gets under way on Monday, June 22.
Former world number four Draper said: “Recovery going in the right direction, but I’m going to give myself one more week and aim to return at Eastbourne.
“Very hard to miss one of my favourite events of the year.”
Draper was diagnosed with an aggravated knee tendon injury in April after being forced to withdraw from his first-round clash with Tomas Etcheverry at the Barcelona Open.
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That ruled him out of the French Open and he has been working on his recovery ever since in a bid to be ready for the grass court season.
Having climbed into the world’s top four and established himself as a challenger to the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for the major titles just a year ago, Draper now finds himself ranked at 112 after a frustrating few months.
His chances of making Wimbledon now hang in the balance with time running out fast.
Draper announced last month that he would be coached by twice men’s singles champion at the All England Club Andy Murray during the grass court season.
The Scot, who worked with former rival Novak Djokovic between November 2024 and last May – but has since been away from the sport, spending time with his family and on the golf course – has joined his team following a split with Jamie Delgado.