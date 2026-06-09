British number three Jack Draper has ruled himself out of the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club as he continues his recovery from injury with Wimbledon looming.

The 24-year-old, who has been out of action since mid-April with a knee problem, had hoped to make his comeback at Queen’s next week, but will instead target the Lexus Eastbourne Open, the main draw for which gets under way on Monday, June 22.

Former world number four Draper said: “Recovery going in the right direction, but I’m going to give myself one more week and aim to return at Eastbourne.

“Very hard to miss one of my favourite events of the year.”

Draper was diagnosed with an aggravated knee tendon injury in April after being forced to withdraw from his first-round clash with Tomas Etcheverry at the Barcelona Open.

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