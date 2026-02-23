Jack Draper marks comeback from injury by winning first-round match in Dubai
Draper progresses into the second round, where he will face either Fabian Marozsan or Arthur Rinderknech.
Jack Draper marked his return from injury with a straight-sets win over Quentin Halys in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Listen to this article
It was the Briton’s first ATP Tour event appearance this year, having played just one singles match since the complex “bone bruising” injury in his left arm following his second-round defeat to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon last year.
Draper competed for Great Britain in the Davis Cup earlier this month and continued his comeback by making his debut at the Dubai tournament on Monday, securing a 7-6 (8) 6-3 victory over French qualifier Halys.
Both players held their serve in a tightly fought opening set, with fourth seed Draper hitting nine aces as the contest went to a tie-break. He saved three set points and clinched the first set in one hour and six minutes.
A close second set followed, but Draper converted a crucial break point in the fourth game and quickly took charge of the match.
Read more: Shocking moment Olympics president threatens PR team with the sack during press conference
Read more: Team GB given hero’s welcome after record-breaking Winter Olympics triumph
The world number 15 marched on to wrap up the set in 31 minutes and progress into the second round, where he will face either Fabian Marozsan or Arthur Rinderknech.
Reflecting on his return to the court, Draper said: “It feels so good, honestly. To be out here, to be competing in front of people.
“I had a tough opponent today, I think he was tricky, he served great, and it could’ve been a bit cleaner from my side, but I haven’t played in a long time on the tour, so really proud of the way I came out today.
“Hopefully I can keep going from strength to strength here and staying on court.
“I’ve been craving the feeling of competing for a very long time. It just felt normal, it felt like I was coming back to doing what I love, which is being out here, competing and having the adrenaline of winning and losing points.
“A lot of people have helped me to get back to this position after a lot of down moments (over) the last eight months. It’s not been easy to be back here, and that’s something I can be really proud of. Long may it continue.”