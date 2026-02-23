Jack Draper marked his return from injury with a straight-sets win over Quentin Halys in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

It was the Briton’s first ATP Tour event appearance this year, having played just one singles match since the complex “bone bruising” injury in his left arm following his second-round defeat to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon last year.

Draper competed for Great Britain in the Davis Cup earlier this month and continued his comeback by making his debut at the Dubai tournament on Monday, securing a 7-6 (8) 6-3 victory over French qualifier Halys.

Both players held their serve in a tightly fought opening set, with fourth seed Draper hitting nine aces as the contest went to a tie-break. He saved three set points and clinched the first set in one hour and six minutes.

A close second set followed, but Draper converted a crucial break point in the fourth game and quickly took charge of the match.

