Jack Grealish has landed a fine and incurred court costs. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Premier League footballer Jack Grealish has been landed with a £1,000 court bill after his £210,000 Lamborghini ran a red traffic light on a late night drive through Liverpool.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder, who is currently on loan at Everton from Manchester City, was prosecuted by Merseyside Police after the traffic incident last September. The force said Grealish's supercar was caught on camera going through a red light on the outskirts of Liverpool city centre. He was then prosecuted and convicted for failing to tell police if he, or another person, was at the wheel of the car at the time. A magistrate at the local court in Liverpool handed Grealish six penalty points for his driving licence in a closed-door hearing last week and ordered him to pay a fine, costs, and a court fee totalling £1,044. The incident happened at just after 11.30pm on September 12, the night before Grealish played for Everton in a 0-0 Premier League clash with his former side Aston Villa.

Grealish's Lamborghini ran a red traffic light on a late night drive through Liverpool. Picture: Getty