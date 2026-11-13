Jack Grealish told Everton fans that he wants to apologise for being missing from the pitch after he made his comeback in a behind-closed-doors match against Derby County.

The former England team member has not played for the Toffees since October 17 and missed several matches after being found in breach of club discipline.

Manager David Moyes has not discussed the details of the discipline breach, but allowed Grealish to feature in a friendly against Derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Thursday in the strongest suggestion yet that a line has been drawn over the issue.

“Nice to be back out there with the boys today after a few good days training,” Grealish wrote on his Instagram story.

“I want to apologise to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks."

Read more: Jack Grealish remains unavailable for Everton’s clash against Coventry

Read more: Jack Grealish slapped with £1,000 court bill after Lamborghini ran red light