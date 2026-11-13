Jack Grealish tells Everton fans ‘I want to apologise’ after making behind-closed-doors return
The 31-year-old has missed several matches due to a disciplinary issue
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Jack Grealish told Everton fans that he wants to apologise for being missing from the pitch after he made his comeback in a behind-closed-doors match against Derby County.
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The former England team member has not played for the Toffees since October 17 and missed several matches after being found in breach of club discipline.
Manager David Moyes has not discussed the details of the discipline breach, but allowed Grealish to feature in a friendly against Derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Thursday in the strongest suggestion yet that a line has been drawn over the issue.
“Nice to be back out there with the boys today after a few good days training,” Grealish wrote on his Instagram story.
“I want to apologise to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks."
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“I love playing for this club and can’t wait to be back playing in front of you guys in an Everton shirt. See you all soon," the footballer added.
News of his disciplinary issues first arose when Grealish was left out of the squad for Everton’s Carabao Cup match against Newcastle United, which Everto went on to win.
"It's a club decision, it's something I don't want to speak too much about,” Moynes told the press at the time.
Despite few details around the disciplinary incident, it is believed to involve unauthorised absence from training.
The 31-year-old is on loan to Everton from Manchester City despite the club paying £100 million to sign the midfielder from Aston Villa in 2021.
He scored twice in 22 games for Everton last season before injury cut his season short. Although he returned to the club as part of another temporary deal for this season, he only made six appearances before taking time out for disciplinary reasons.