Everton have completed the signing of England winger Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old has been looking for an exit from Etihad Stadium after making only seven Premier League starts for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, seeking regular football ahead of next summer’s World Cup. “I’m over the moon to have signed for Everton – it’s massive for me, honestly,” Grealish said. “This is a great club, with great fans. “As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I’ve been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there’s that side of it as well and that’s another reason why I chose Everton. “I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I’ve had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I’m sure I will.” Read more: Crystal Palace lose appeal against UEFA after being dumped out of Europa League Read more: Tottenham open talks with Man City over Savinho after Son departure

The midfielder agreed to leave Manchester City and undergo a medical at the Toffees on Monday after they revived their interest for a deal over the weekend. Everton will likely have to pay a large chunk of the 29-year-old's £300,000-a-week wages, costing them a total of £12m after a loan fee. Grealish joined Pep Guardiola's side as a £100m signing in 2021 and was a integral part of their treble winning success in 2023. But a lack of form over the past two years has left him effectively frozen out of the side by the Spaniard, who did not include him in his 27-man squad for the Club World Cup. A total of 15 starts in all competitions last season also hampered Grealish's England career.

