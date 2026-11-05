The on-loan Manchester City midfielder has missed the Toffees’ last two games – both against Newcastle, in the Carabao Cup and the league – following a breach of club discipline.

The club have given few details about the situation other than to say the 31-year-old was “not match-fit” prior to Monday’s victory at St James’ Park.

Manager David Moyes was again reluctant to discuss the matter at a press conference on Thursday but did confirm the England international would not feature against the Sky Blues at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes said: “No, Jack is not available. I wouldn’t give you the plan but we will be working with Jack again soon.”

Asked if the upcoming international break could give Everton the opportunity to resolve the issue, Moyes added: “We just need to wait and see how things go.”

Moyes is hopeful defender Jarrad Branthwaite will be available after he was withdrawn with cramp in the latter stages on Monday.

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