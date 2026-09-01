Jack Grealish is set to return to Everton on another season-long loan from Manchester City on Transfer Deadline Day.

A deal has been agreed between the clubs for the 30-year-old to spend a second campaign with the Toffees, having seen last term’s loan curtailed by a stress fracture which ended his season in January.

Prior to that, Grealish had impressed for the Merseyside club, scoring two goals and adding six assists in 22 appearances.

Grealish remained with Everton during his rehabilitation over the second half of last season, but has appeared twice for City this term, coming off the bench in both the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal and the 2-1 win over Bournemouth on the opening day of the Premier League season.

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