Here's money! Jack Nicholson's axe from The Shining up for auction - and could fetch £50,000
The lot is one of the items from Stanley Kubrick's personal archive which will be auctioned next year
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The axe used by Jack Nicholson as he delivered the famous line “Here’s Johnny!” in the 1980 horror film The Shining is to go on sale.
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Items from director Stanley Kubrick’s personal archive are to go to auction for the first time next year.
Kubrick, considered one of the greatest film-makers of all time, is known for works including 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), A Clockwork Orange (1971) and Eyes Wide Shut (1999).
The axe used by The Shining’s Jack Torrance (Nicholson) is estimated to sell for £30,000 to £50,000,
In the film, Jack slammed the axe through a bathroom door as he attempted to murder his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) after losing his mind while staying at the Overlook Hotel.
Read More: The Shining star Shelley Duvall dead at 75 at Texas home following complications from diabetes
Other items for sale include the Star Child prop from 2001: A Space Odyssey, which is expected to fetch between £600,000 and £800,000.
The Star Child appears as a glowing foetus in the final scene of the 1968 science fiction epic.
Among the other memorabilia are the blue dresses worn by the Grady sisters from The Shining, which are expected to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000.
Kubrick’s annotated copy of the film story treatment of Journey Beyond The Stars, the original working title of 2001: A Space Odyssey, is estimated to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.
The director’s annotated script for Lolita (1962) is expected to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000, while the annotated script for Spartacus (1960) is expected to sell for £20,000 to £40,000.
Other items include a clapperboard used on the set of The Shining, estimated to sell for £10,000 to £15,000, and the “Born To Kill” helmet from Full Metal Jacket (1987), estimated at the same price.
Kubrick’s Taylor-Hobson Cooke Speed Panchro Director’s viewfinder, an optical tool used by cinematographers and bearing his initials “SK”, is also expected to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000.
Kubrick’s director’s chair could fetch between £8,000 and £12,000, and a cloak used in Eyes Wide Shut could fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.
His stepdaughter Katharina Kubrick said: “I believe Stanley is one of the few film directors whose life and movies continue to be extensively studied and revered, influencing, encouraging and inspiring current and new generations of movie-makers.
“Like all great artists he wasn’t afraid to ‘push the envelope’ to achieve his uncompromising vision in his quest to make beautiful, thought-provoking films.
“His movies have stood the test of time and will continue to be relevant to our shared humanity as long as people love the art of great cinema.
“We are proud to be able to share with you some of the items from this unique collection, which we hope will find new homes and be cherished until it is time to pass them on to the next generation of film lovers.”
Claire Tole-Moir, head of popular culture at auction house Bonhams, said: “A true visionary, Kubrick’s incredible influence cannot be overstated, and Bonhams is delighted to be able to bring his collection to auction.
“This is a landmark moment to get closer to some of the most iconic films ever made, explore Kubrick’s creative process and get to know more of the man behind the camera.”
The auction will be preceded by a free public exhibition of the full sale at Bonhams New Bond Street, London between January 18 and February 3.
The auction will take place on February 3, with an online auction ending on February 4 at 12pm.