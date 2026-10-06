The lot is one of the items from Stanley Kubrick's personal archive which will be auctioned next year

The axe used by Jack Nicholson in The Shining is to go on sale. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

The axe used by Jack Nicholson as he delivered the famous line “Here’s Johnny!” in the 1980 horror film The Shining is to go on sale.

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Items from director Stanley Kubrick’s personal archive are to go to auction for the first time next year. Kubrick, considered one of the greatest film-makers of all time, is known for works including 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), A Clockwork Orange (1971) and Eyes Wide Shut (1999). The axe used by The Shining’s Jack Torrance (Nicholson) is estimated to sell for £30,000 to £50,000, In the film, Jack slammed the axe through a bathroom door as he attempted to murder his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) after losing his mind while staying at the Overlook Hotel.

Nicholson smashes through the bathroom door in the film. Picture: Alamy

Read More: The Shining star Shelley Duvall dead at 75 at Texas home following complications from diabetes Other items for sale include the Star Child prop from 2001: A Space Odyssey, which is expected to fetch between £600,000 and £800,000. The Star Child appears as a glowing foetus in the final scene of the 1968 science fiction epic. Among the other memorabilia are the blue dresses worn by the Grady sisters from The Shining, which are expected to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000. Kubrick’s annotated copy of the film story treatment of Journey Beyond The Stars, the original working title of 2001: A Space Odyssey, is estimated to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000. The director’s annotated script for Lolita (1962) is expected to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000, while the annotated script for Spartacus (1960) is expected to sell for £20,000 to £40,000. Other items include a clapperboard used on the set of The Shining, estimated to sell for £10,000 to £15,000, and the “Born To Kill” helmet from Full Metal Jacket (1987), estimated at the same price. Kubrick’s Taylor-Hobson Cooke Speed Panchro Director’s viewfinder, an optical tool used by cinematographers and bearing his initials “SK”, is also expected to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000. Kubrick’s director’s chair could fetch between £8,000 and £12,000, and a cloak used in Eyes Wide Shut could fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane holds Jack Nicholson's "Jack Torrance" hero axe from the Stanley Kubrick film The Shining, which is estimated to sell for up to £50,000. Picture: PA