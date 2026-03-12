Jack Osbourne's wife gives birth as couple name newborn after his late father Ozzy
The couple shared the good news on Instagram
Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree have welcomed their second child together and have named her after his late father Ozzy.
Announcing the news on Instagram, the couple posted a black-and-white picture of their baby girl next to a card that read "Hello world".
Jack, 40, captioned the post: "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne," and confirmed she was born on March 5.
Jack added on his Instagram story: "She's arrived and she's perfect."
Friends and fans rushed to the comments to send their congratulations.
Jack's dad Ozzy died in July at the age of 76.
The former Black Sabbath frontman and the "Prince of Darkness" paid a farewell to fans with a band reunion at Villa Park weeks before his death.
Jack opened up on the emotion and grief of losing his father during last year's I'm A Celebrity show, which was shortly before he and Aree announced their pregnancy.
The couple are already parents to a three-year-old daughter, Maple. Jack also has three other daughters with his first wife, Lisa Stelly.
Before the birth, Jack told The Sun: "We’re super excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected.
"But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously."
Speaking of Aree, he added: "Her step-mom skills make my heart so full."
Explaining how the pregnancy became a positive in his life following the death of his father, Jack said: "I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of "full cycle" category, in a weird way.
"It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness."
Their daughters birth comes days after Jack appeared on the HATE TO BREAK IT TO YA podcast where he looked back on the final few days of Ozzy's life.
Sharing a converation the pair had after the Black Sabbath show, he recalled: "Right before I left, I was putting him to bed and he was like brushing his teeth or whatever.
"He was looking at himself in the mirror and he goes 'I think I'm going to cut my hair off.'"
Asking him why, Ozzy replied: "I've retired. I'm not a rock star anymore."