The couple shared the good news on Instagram

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree have welcomed a baby. Picture: Instagram

By Alex Storey

Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree have welcomed their second child together and have named her after his late father Ozzy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Announcing the news on Instagram, the couple posted a black-and-white picture of their baby girl next to a card that read "Hello world". Jack, 40, captioned the post: "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne," and confirmed she was born on March 5. Jack added on his Instagram story: "She's arrived and she's perfect." Friends and fans rushed to the comments to send their congratulations. Read more: Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy's last words in heartbreaking account of his final moments Read more: 'My heart has hurt too much': Jack Osbourne pays emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

Jack's dad Ozzy died in July at the age of 76. The former Black Sabbath frontman and the "Prince of Darkness" paid a farewell to fans with a band reunion at Villa Park weeks before his death. Jack opened up on the emotion and grief of losing his father during last year's I'm A Celebrity show, which was shortly before he and Aree announced their pregnancy. The couple are already parents to a three-year-old daughter, Maple. Jack also has three other daughters with his first wife, Lisa Stelly. Before the birth, Jack told The Sun: "We’re super excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected. "But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously." Speaking of Aree, he added: "Her step-mom skills make my heart so full."

Sharon Osbourne, frmo left, Jack Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Janurary 31. Picture: Alamy