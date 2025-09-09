Jack O'Sullivan, who was 22 at the time, disappeared from a house party in the Hotwells area of Bristol in March 2024. Picture: Social Media

By Alice Padgett

An anonymous benefactor is offering a £100,000 reward to those with information about a missing university student.

Jack's brother, Ben, said: "We're in a position where we'll take any help we can get... any chance of being able to get the answers we require, we'll take." Since Jack's disappearance, his family have received messages from strangers threatening them. Some claim they have Jack captive and have demanded a ransom. "We get all sorts of peculiar messages and nasty information... it is incredibly hard to deal with but we are just doing what we can to try and understand what's happened," she said. The Missing People charity displayed several digital posters across Bristol to raise awareness. Mrs O'Sullivan said she had ‘lost all faith’ in Avon and Somerset Police’s investigation into Jack’s disappearance - adding that she is searching for him every day. “I go out daily. My day is planned around which direction I'm going to look next, until I run out of areas I can feasibly check. “We basically climb fences, jump into ditches... it gives me the peace of mind that I know that area's covered. “’I'm Jack's mum, and my aim on this earth at the moment is to find Jack. “We're no further forward with sightings or anything that would give us an indication of which direction Jack went, or where he is now.”

CCTV footage of Jack O'Sullivan the night he went missing. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Jack went missing while on the way home from a party in Bristol on March 2. He had last been in contact with his mother at around 2am on the night he went missing, saying he was ok. Then, just before 3am, he left the party alone. CCTV from across the city showed Jack crossing the Junction Swing Bridge and turning down Brunel Lock Road. Jack was last seen at around 3.15am in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way and was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers. At 3:24am, he tried to phone a friend who was still at the party. Jack was not able to reach them. The friend called back 10 minutes later, they only managed to say "hello" before the phone line went dead, police said. His phone remained active until 6.44am that morning, according to the Find My app, and his phone pinged only a few streets away from where he was last seen.

Missing posters placed in the Cumberland Basin area of Bristol Harbour by Jack's family and their supporters. Picture: Alamy

Board for missing Jack O'Sullivan in broadmead bristol city centre. Picture: Alamy