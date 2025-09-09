Mystery donor offers staggering £100k reward to find missing student
An anonymous benefactor is offering a £100,000 reward to those with information about a missing university student.
Listen to this article
Jack O'Sullivan, who was 22 at the time, disappeared from a house party in the Hotwells area of Bristol in March 2024.
His mother, Catherine O'Sullivan, said she couldn't believe the offer and even doubted if it was genuine.
"Once we established that it was real, we were overcome by the generosity... it was a lot to take in," she said.
"If it does help us get some answers or find out where Jack is, we will be eternally grateful."
The now 23-year-old, who is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair, may have fallen into the River Avon, police believe.
Read More: British drug mule who smuggled £15m of cocaine dodges lengthy prison sentence
Read More: Three women and baby 'terrorised by stranger who was standing over the Kray twins’ graves'
Jack's brother, Ben, said: "We're in a position where we'll take any help we can get... any chance of being able to get the answers we require, we'll take."
Since Jack's disappearance, his family have received messages from strangers threatening them. Some claim they have Jack captive and have demanded a ransom.
"We get all sorts of peculiar messages and nasty information... it is incredibly hard to deal with but we are just doing what we can to try and understand what's happened," she said.
The Missing People charity displayed several digital posters across Bristol to raise awareness.
Mrs O'Sullivan said she had ‘lost all faith’ in Avon and Somerset Police’s investigation into Jack’s disappearance - adding that she is searching for him every day.
“I go out daily. My day is planned around which direction I'm going to look next, until I run out of areas I can feasibly check.
“We basically climb fences, jump into ditches... it gives me the peace of mind that I know that area's covered.
“’I'm Jack's mum, and my aim on this earth at the moment is to find Jack.
“We're no further forward with sightings or anything that would give us an indication of which direction Jack went, or where he is now.”
Jack went missing while on the way home from a party in Bristol on March 2.
He had last been in contact with his mother at around 2am on the night he went missing, saying he was ok.
Then, just before 3am, he left the party alone. CCTV from across the city showed Jack crossing the Junction Swing Bridge and turning down Brunel Lock Road.
Jack was last seen at around 3.15am in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way and was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers.
At 3:24am, he tried to phone a friend who was still at the party.
Jack was not able to reach them.
The friend called back 10 minutes later, they only managed to say "hello" before the phone line went dead, police said.
His phone remained active until 6.44am that morning, according to the Find My app, and his phone pinged only a few streets away from where he was last seen.
Police said in April that they had carried out "extensive CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries, we have deployed a specialist dive team to search the basin and the wider River Avon - due to Jack's proximity to the river when he was last seen."
Avon and Somerset Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: "Our staff and officers remain committed to doing everything we can to find Jack and we do not underestimate what a distressing time this has been, and continues to be, for his family.
"When I look at missing persons investigations [in Avon and Somerset] over the last year, we've had around 5 and a half thousand.
"Missing people are somebody's loved ones, they're somebody's family, and we don't close the door on that."