Girlfriend who beat partner's Jack Russell to death now "in hiding" after walking free from court
Barney the beloved pet was found dead at an address in Newcastle last October
A woman who beat her boyfriend's Jack Russell to death is now "in hiding" after walking free from court.
The family of beloved pet Barney were left devastated after Kaisie Armstrong left him fatally injured, a court heard.
Armstrong, 22, inflicted cruel injuries which even left the carpet and sofa covered in blood.
Barney's body was found in an address on Northbourne Street in Newcastle last October and Armstrong initially pleaded with her partner, who the dog belonged to, not to contact police.
But his relatives called them instead and an investigation was launched by the RSPCA.
A vet's report revealed the pooch was "subjected to blunt force trauma and/or crush injuries resulting in broken bones and catastrophic internal bleeding."
It added: "This could have been the result of a beating with or without an object, kicking or stomping or a combination.
"The force required to cause this level of trauma would have been significant and repeated."
The report ended: “This would have resulted in excruciating pain, significant fear and mental strain."
Armstrong, of Throckley, near Newcastle, claimed Barney had bitten her but was unable to show any evidence of marks or injuries on her body.
She was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court where she was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence, for 18 months.
She must also complete 20 hours of unpaid work.
The Sun report that Armstrong has not been seen at her home for a while and is believed to have gone into hiding after the case caused uproar in her community.
A family source told the newspaper "Barney was a proper sweetheart.
"He would run around with his little ball in his mouth. He was absolutely lovely.
"I don't know how anyone could hurt Barney, it makes us cry.
"They should have locked her up and thrown away the key"
Speaking after the case, RSPCA Inspector Helen Bestwick added: "This was an horrific attack on a defenceless dog in his own home and this kind of behaviour is never acceptable.
"It was a particularly harrowing case to deal with knowing how much Barney must have suffered during the beating that led to his death."