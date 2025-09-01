Former Home Secretary Jack Straw has said leaving the European Convention of Human Rights won’t jeopardise the peace process in Northern Ireland.

He added that the Policy Exchange “helps clear the ground” for a debate on leaving the ECHR.

While Mr Straw is not calling for Britain to pull out of the ECHR, he has stressed that “nothing in the Belfast Agreement rules it out as a viable course of action”.

Nothing in the UK’s commitments to the peace process in Northern Ireland required it to remain a part of the convention, the report argues.

A report for the Policy Exchange think tank, endorsed by Mr Straw, found that arguments for Britain pulling out of the ECHR are “entirely groundless”.

Mr Straw said pulling out of the legally binding pact will have little bearing on the Good Friday Agreement – the 1998 deal drawn up to end The Troubles in Northern Ireland during Mr Straw's tenure as Home Secretary.

Mr Straw was one of the most senior members of the last Labour government and served in every cabinet from 1997 to 2010.

He held roles as foreign secretary and lord chancellor – and his intervention poses a fresh challenge to Sir Keir Starmer’s staunch defence of Britain’s ECHR membership.

His comments come as pressure grows for the government to get a handle on the small boats crisis – and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper will today fight back against claims Labour is not doing enough to tackle people smugglers.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has argued that the Good Friday Agreement could be "renegotiated" to remove references to the convention.

He has called for The British Bill of Rights to replace the Human Rights Act, which enshrines the convention in law.

This would only apply to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, independent migration researcher Zoe Gardner said leaving the ECHR wouldn’t have an impact on reducing immigration.

“This is the same old story again. We are being asked to give up a lot of rights that we hold in order to hold our government to account and bring them to justice if they treat us poorly on the simple lie that it would make migrants disappear.

“The rights of refugees are protected by a slew of legal, international bodies, it is not only the ECHR that protects the rights of people not to be sent to danger and torture.”

The Prime Minister has argued that leaving the ECHR would put the country in the same “camp” as Russia and Belarus.

“Let’s be clear: the ECHR underpins key international agreements on trade, security, migration and the Good Friday agreement. Anyone who is proposing to renegotiate the Good Friday agreement is not serious.

“We’re focused on the very serious policies to address this issue rather than a return to the gimmicks, the slogans, the chaos of the previous government,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.