After months of speculation, anticipation, or even dread, depending on which side of the climate argument you sit, the Jackdaw gas field off the coast of Aberdeen has been approved.

The next question then is: will the Rosebank oil field, much farther north off Shetland, similarly get the green light?

While one might not immediately seem to lead to the other, reading the runes and the UK government’s reasoning, it seems more likely than not that it will also get the nod.

For one, Rosebank was, like Jackdaw, previously granted permission by the Conservative government. It was also similarly held up by legal challenge from environmental organisations, and has come back with plans the developers believe meet the climate credentials required by law. That’s why Jackdaw has been given the ok - so Rosebank would likely clear that hurdle.

Two, the government’s argument for Jackdaw is not that it will bring prices down for people feeling the squeeze, but that it offers energy security, as gas will be piped straight into the domestic supply rather than shipped in (see also its argument that this is more environmentally friendly). It will also, they say, support the jobs currently in the North Sea industry and the wider supply chain, ensuring skills are retained as people and jobs transition into renewables.

There will be the same reasoning for Rosebank, even though the big difference is that the oil will have to be refined before it can be used. The argument would then be that it could provide work for the last four remaining refineries in the UK, even if it comes too late for Grangemouth.

Third, and perhaps the biggest shift in government thinking, and the potential impact on the future of Rosebank, is the establishment of a “wealth fund” from the taxes that come from Jackdaw. This fund will help drive investment in the renewables sector, according to Chancellor John Healy, and speed up the UK’s shift away from relying on fossil fuels. But if that’s a long-term plan, the government must surely be expecting a lot more to flood into the Treasury than from Jackdaw alone.

Jackdaw, after all, will produce just six percent of the UK’s gas supply over its 11-year lifespan, apparently adding an estimated £2.9 billion to the UK economy, a lot of that from tax. But that is easily spent when the UK government wants to invest in renewables and beef up spending on defence and social care. Rosebank’s tax take will therefore look very enticing.

Of course, Andy Burnham can also explain the approval of both sites by saying Labour’s 2024 manifesto said it would not revoke existing licences if they met the climate change tests. For Jackdaw, that seems to have been done; for Rosebank, the decision still sits on the Energy Secretary’s desk.

The question for him further down the line is whether the next Labour manifesto will give a commitment to new fields altogether, or even some fudge around expanding those already in existence? That is where the real test for Labour and its green credentials will really come.

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Gina Davidson is LBC's Scotland Political Editor.

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