Reports suggest Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh is minded to approve both the Jackdaw and Rosebank drilling sites in the coming months

Jackdaw was approved by the last Conservative government but struck down by the courts after a challenge from environmental campaigners. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A major gas field in the North Sea is poised for approval potentially before the end of this month, it has been reported.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adura says Jackdaw could produce 6% of the UK’s gas output at its peak, although environmental groups put the figure at 2%. Picture: Getty

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said: “We do not comment on speculation”. Supporters of the gas field argue that it could create up to 3,500 jobs and add £28 billion to the UK economy. Both sites are owned by a company called Adura, which a joint venture between Shell and another energy firm called Equinor. Adura says Jackdaw could produce 6% of the UK’s gas output at its peak, although environmental groups put the figure at 2%.

The company said the oil and gas fields "will be among the lowest emissions oil and gas developments in the UK Continental Shelf, itself one of the most highly-regulated and lowest emissions basins anywhere in the world.” But Friends of the Earth Scotland said the UK Government must not “cave in to fossil fuel company pressure”. The group warned that the burning of more fossil fuels would worsen extreme climate change-related events such as heatwaves. Andy Burnham has come under mounting pressure to "stick to the spirit of Labour’s manifesto commitment" and refuse consent for the controversial Jackdaw and Rosebank fields.