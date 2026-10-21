The UK Government has approved the Jackdaw gas field off the coast of Aberdeen today, in a flagrant breach of safe climate limits.

While Andy Burnham stressed the number of jobs it will protect in Scotland, the uncomfortable truth is that despite the Prime Minister’s talk of ‘pragmatism’ on this issue, if we want to create job security for North Sea workers in Scotland, new drilling in the North Sea is not the way to do it.

That’s because the North Sea oil and gas industry is in structural decline. Production will continue to fall in the North Sea even after Jackdaw is approved, and future licences cannot change this overarching direction.

New oil and gas fields cannot revive the North Sea because its structural decline is driven by the challenging economic and geological realities of a highly mature basin, meaning much of the large, comparatively accessible reserves have already been extracted.

Indeed, oil and gas production peaked in 1999 and has since dropped by three-quarters, with official statistics showing the downturn will continue in the years to come.

The decline of the North Sea oil and gas industry has predictably meant a huge fall in jobs in the sector. Employment in Scotland supported by the oil and gas sector fell by around a third between 2014 and 2023 - despite hundreds of new licences being awarded in that time.

The approval of Jackdaw cannot turn this around. Jackdaw will create just 27 additional permanent jobs. Crucially, even when North Sea oil and gas production increased, as it did temporarily between 2013 and 2019, employment continued to fall. The link between more production and more jobs has been broken.

Households face eye-watering energy bills, yet as Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh admitted on LBC this morning, approving Jackdaw will not bring them down. Even if none of the Jackdaw gas was exported, the most optimistic scenario would mean it met 2% of the UK’s annual gas demand over the next decade.

So we know Jackdaw won’t insulate households from unaffordable bills, it won’t meaningfully impact energy security, and it won’t safeguard the future of North Sea jobs.

If the UK and Scottish governments are serious about avoiding the past mistakes of deindustrialisation, they must create a comprehensive plan for impacted workers and communities going forward.

The net-zero transition could create up to 40,000 more energy jobs than it will lose, but leaving this critical transition to the market and corporations will fail affected workers and communities. To secure a thriving future for them, the UK and Scottish Governments must deliver meaningful targeted investment, and develop and implement a proactive green industrial strategy.

We’ve reached a fork in the road. Governments can bury their heads in the sand, ignore the North Sea's structural decline, and watch as deindustrialisation harms workers and communities while oil and gas companies extract as much profit as they can. Or they can choose to provide a meaningful roadmap for workers and communities in Scotland; one that delivers a genuinely sustainable future.

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Miriam Brett is the Co-Director of Future Economy Scotland, a non-partisan think tank that aims to create a new economy that is democratic, sustainable and just.

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