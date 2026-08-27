Jacob Fearnley was among the British winners at US Open qualifying in New York.

Fearnley advanced to the third and final qualifying round with a hard-fought 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-4 victory over Frenchman Luka Pavlovic that lasted two hours and 18 minutes.

The 25-year-old Scot appeared to be coasting when 4-2 ahead in the second set, but Pavlovic broke back and then won the tie-break after saving a match point at 5-4.

Fearnley, however, kept his composure to break at 3-2 in the deciding set, then saved three break points in the final game before closing out victory.

Toby Samuel beat Billy Harris 4-6 6-1 6-4 in an all-British battle and Harry Wendelken also progressed with a 5-7 7-6 (4) 6-4 victory over Switzerland’s Remy Bertola.

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