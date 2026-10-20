Dan Norris has been suspended from the Labour Party and barred from the House of Commons since his arrest in April 2025, but he has not yet been charged.

By Thea Rickard

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has branded the decision to suspend an MP accused of rape as a "deeply disgraceful injustice", an argument called “problematic” by Rape Crisis.

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Dan Norris, 66, the Labour MP for North East Somerset and Hanham has been banned from the House of Commons since his arrest – instead, voting from home as an independent - while police investigate. Sir Jacob, who lost his seat to Mr Norris in 2024, has criticised the decision to suspend him from the Commons, telling LBC: “We have in this country a principle of innocent until proven guilty. "He is, under law, at this moment innocent and remains innocent unless and until the court finds him guilty, and he has been unable to do his job because the criminal justice system is not working. "I think it's absolutely outrageous that a man representing 70,000 people is not allowed to do his job because the police took forever to investigate and now the Crown Prosecution Service has not been able to come to a decision in months. "He is entitled to the assumption of innocence, even though he's my political opponent.” Norris denies the allegations against him. Read more: Rising violence against women and girls by youths linked to ‘online influences’ Read more: Healey dismisses calls to hike capital gains tax at Budget over worries of hit to growth

Dan Norris has been banned from the House of Commons since his arrest . Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Responding to Sir Jacob, Ciara Bergman, CEO of Rape Crisis England and Wales, told LBC: “Somebody who's been accused of serious crimes is in this country innocent until proven guilty. That's the foundation of our criminal justice system. “But in my view, what's happened on this particular occasion is that Jacob Rees-Mogg is confusing a suspension with safeguarding." She has called Sir Jacob’s perspective of Mr Norris, as a victim himself, “really problematic”. Avon and Somerset Police submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in June 2026 to consider charges. However, no charges have yet been authorised. The CPS deny there has been any undue delay in the case. In 2024, MPs voted for politicians arrested for serious violent or sexual offences to be suspended from the parliamentary estate.

Jacob Rees-Mogg's 'problematic' comments slammed after standing up for rape-accused MP. Picture: LBC

The vote drew controversy at the time, passing by just one vote (170 to 169). Sir Jacob, who voted against this policy, says it undermines an MP’s “ancient constitutional right” to attend the House of Commons. “He's banned from going to the House of Commons. He's not able to hold constituency surgeries. He's suspended from the Labour Party. Everyone's jumped on the idea that he's done this," he added. A petition demanding Dan Norris's resignation has reached nearly 4,500 signatures. The author says the allegations "severely undermine his ability to effectively represent [constituents] in Parliament". Other constituents who have commented on the petition said, “at age 77 it's the first time I ever felt not represented in Parliament” and “he can’t represent his constituents while under investigation despite him saying he’s working”. Yet Sir Jacob believes that constituents' frustration should be directed towards the policy preventing Mr Norris’ attendance in the Commons.

He said: "We're not friends. We've been political opponents. We've never been personal friends of any kind. And yet I think this is simply unjust. It's an injustice on him. But it's an injustice also on the people of North East Somerset and Hanham, who are not being properly represented. “I think it's deeply shocking that it's taken so long, that the police had him under arrest without sending a file to the Crown Prosecution Service… This is not good enough. The police must act in these cases much faster…if he is indeed innocent, to have this hanging over him for such an extended period without the ability to face a court, I think undermines our whole system of justice”. Campaigner Dr Charlotte Proudman told LBC: “The debate about delays in rape investigations too often focuses on the rights of the accused, while the experiences of alleged victims are overlooked. “For women who report rape and sexual violence, waiting months or years for a charging decision can be profoundly traumatic. They are left in limbo, unable to move forward with their lives, often experiencing anxiety, fear and uncertainty about whether their allegations will ever be heard in court. "Justice delayed harms those whose voices are too often absent from this debate.” Despite Sir Jacob’s complaints, a criminal investigation remains active.