Former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall has revealed she has thought about making a football musical based on the Premier League rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle United.

The 32-year-old, who was born in South Shields and performs under the name Jade, said her plans for the Romeo and Juliet-themed show would also incorporate LGBT+ issues.

"I would want to write a Geordie musical, because I think since Billy Elliot there's not really been (one), Everybody's Talking About Jamie, but that's not really, that's Sheffield.

"I would like to write a football focused, Gazza The Musical, and there's a song called 'Shearer, Shearer'.

"But I think it'd be a good way to incorporate like issues, like LGBT, like bringing that into the story, like a Montague and Capulets but like with Sunderland and Newcastle in a musical, and like two lads get it on with each other, and it's like the fanbases."

"If anyone does that, that's my idea," she told the Hits Radio Breakfast Show.