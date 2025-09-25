British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has said some of its IT systems are back online amid a “phased restart” of its operations following a major cyber attack.

A spokesman for JLR said: “As part of the controlled, phased restart of our operations, today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and retail partners that sections of our digital estate are now up and running.

JLR was forced to pause production in the UK for several weeks after hackers targeted its IT systems.

The company said it was now working to clear a backlog of payments to its suppliers after increasing its processing capacity for invoices.

Its warehouse, which supplies car parts for retail partners, was also returning to full operations.

The Government is considering stepping in to help keep Jaguar Land Rover suppliers trading after the car maker halted production because of a cyber attack.

However, it is not expected to launch a Covid-style furlough scheme for the suppliers despite appeals.

It comes after warnings from unions and politicians that some small suppliers, which produce parts for the car giant, could collapse without urgent financial support.

Earlier this week, JLR extended its pause in production until October 1 as it continues to tackle the impact of the shutdown.

On Tuesday, ministers met firms in JLR’s supply chain to discuss pressures on their operations since the attack.

The Government is now considering buying component parts typically used by JLR from their suppliers in order to keep them trading until production restarts at the car giant.