Workers at Jaguar Land Rover have been told to apply for Universal Credit following a cyber attack on the car company, a Union has claimed.

The union said thousands of workers in the JLR supply chain should have a furlough scheme similar to the one announced this week to support staff at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis.

It comes after JLR were forced to halt all production following a major cyber attack.

Unite Union said its members were being laid off with reduced or zero pay, with some being advised to sign up for Universal Credit.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Workers in the JLR supply chain must not be made to pay the price for the cyberattack.

"It is the government's responsibility to protect jobs and industries that are a vital part of the economy. Ministers should take the lead from the Scottish government's support package for Alexander Dennis staff and implement a similar scheme for workers in the JLR supply chain now."

JLR was forced to switch off its IT systems two weeks ago after discovering it had been hacked.

It has not been able to restart them. Production has been halted at all of its factories in the UK and overseas, with no timeline for a restart.

The company has told staff, suppliers and partners that the factory shutdown will continue until September 24.

"We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time," a JLR spokesman said.

"We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses."

Production was paused earlier this month at JLR's factories in Halewood, on Merseyside, and Solihull in the West Midlands, and its engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton.

It followed a major cyber attack that affected its global operations and forced the UK manufacturer to shut down its systems on August 31.