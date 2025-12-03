Jaguar Land Rover has reportedly parted ways with designer Gerry McGovern - the chief creative officer behind it's controversial rebrand.

The carmaker's polarising redesign of the Jaguar brand came just weeks after the UK luxury-car maker’s new chief executive stepped into the role.

According to reports, McGovern left JLR on Monday, with two sources close to the chief confirming details of his departure to Autocar.

According to those with inside knowledge, his reasons for departing the car maker remain unclear, with details of who will replace him still vague.

It comes just months after the automotive maker was hit my a major cyber-attack which temporarily crippled production across the UK.

Read more: Jaguar Land Rover plunges to loss after heavy cyber attack costs

