Jaguar Land Rover designer behind carmaker's 'woke' multi-million pound rebrand ‘escorted from office’
The carmaker came under fire earlier this year over the multi-million pound rebrand, which saw its adverts contain no cars.
Jaguar Land Rover has reportedly parted ways with designer Gerry McGovern - the chief creative officer behind it's controversial rebrand.
Listen to this article
The carmaker's polarising redesign of the Jaguar brand came just weeks after the UK luxury-car maker’s new chief executive stepped into the role.
According to reports, McGovern left JLR on Monday, with two sources close to the chief confirming details of his departure to Autocar.
According to those with inside knowledge, his reasons for departing the car maker remain unclear, with details of who will replace him still vague.
It comes just months after the automotive maker was hit my a major cyber-attack which temporarily crippled production across the UK.
Read more: Jaguar Land Rover plunges to loss after heavy cyber attack costs
Read more: Andrew’s £488k Royal Lodge compensation in doubt - as 'peppercorn rent' scandal deepens
2025 saw the carmaker undertake a major all-electric rebrand, with critics hitting out at the new creative direction after adverts launched in the UK failed to contain any vehicles.
Just days ago, PB Balaji, the former finance boss of Tata Motors, succeeded Adrian Mardell as chief executive of JLR.
JLR's owner, Tata Motors, has declined to comment on the matter.
A longtime designer at the firm, McGovern was also a board member whose influential powers at JLR spanned 21 years.
The designer was charged with transforming the brand's traditional “Jag Man” image into a vehicle sought after by the ultra-wealthy.
Best known for overhauling the classic Land Rover Discovery, the creative's Range Rover Sport design continues to be among the brand's bestselling designs.
Unveiled earlier this year, Jaguar's Type 00 concept car and a notable lack of any rear window divided opinion upon its reveal.
It saw McGovern come to the car maker's defence, branding the design “fearless creativity”.
Last month, JLR revealed £196 million of extra costs arose linked to the cyber attack that crippled its production line.
The heavy losses follow the cyber-attack, which shut factories for five weeks in September after being targeted by hackers a day earlier.