Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) production pause has been extended until September 24 in the aftermath of a major cyber attack, the carmaker has said.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has told the government that the cyber attack was more disruptive and complex than the hacks that hit Marks & Spencer and the Co-op earlier this year.

JLR was forced to switch off its IT systems two weeks ago after discovering it had been hacked.

It has not been able to restart them. Production has been halted at all of its factories in the UK and overseas, with no timeline for a restart.

