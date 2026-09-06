As many as 4,000 jobs are understood to be at risk as JLR attempts to save around £1.7 billion over the next two years

Finished cars are inspected at Jaguar Land Rover's Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Solihull, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

As many as 4,000 jobs are to be cut over two years after dwindling revenue at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) following low sales, a cyber attack and US tariffs imposed by president Donald Trump.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JLR informed workers and their union on Saturday that the company would be opening a voluntary redundancy programme for salaried and management team members. As many as 4,000 jobs are understood to be at risk, with the company needing to save about £1.7 billion over the next two years in order to adapt to "evolving global market conditions". About 30,000 of the company’s 44,000 employees are based in the UK, with most working at 14 plants across the West Midlands - where the company is one of the region’s largest employers. The company has its global headquarters at Whitley, Coventry, and manufacturing sites in Solihull, Wolverhampton and Halewood on Merseyside. Read more: Trains resume services after ‘major disruption’ from fire near London Paddington Read more: Putin praises Trump during 'important peacemaking' visit as he tells US envoys Witkoff and Kushner that situation in Ukraine is 'difficult'

Jaguar Land Rover is to cut up to 4,000 jobs after a slump in profits. Picture: Alamy

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union had been warning about a "perfect storm" hanging over the industry for some time, and added that she and the business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, would meet JLR’s chief executive, PB Balaji, next week, after a weekend of talks to attempt mitigate job losses. The business secretary is also understood to have spoken with West Midlands mayor, Richard Parker, about supporting the business and its staff. Back in July, JLR said it had strengthened its brands over the past three years, and was prepared for production of its next generation of vehicles, but only predicted around 300 people would leave the firm over to cost savings plans.

Then-Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle MP visited Jaguar Land Rover supplier, Webasto, in Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands in September 2025 after the carmaker extended its shutdown in the wake of a cyber attack. Picture: Alamy