MPs have demanded transparency from the Government over reports Russia was behind a cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover that cost the UK economy £1.9 billion.

The carmaker halted production for five weeks in September last year following the cyber attack, and around 5,000 businesses were said to have been affected by the fallout.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has previously linked the hack to a criminal group known as Scattered Spider.

But on Friday an investigation by the New York Times reported that the hack had been carried out by a Russian group, raising questions about whether the attack had been ordered by the Kremlin.

Citing people familiar with the investigation into the hack, the paper said experts had concluded the attack was different from those carried out by Scattered Spider and was Russian in origin.

In response to the report, Labour MP Graeme Downie said he had spent months calling for the Government to be more open about the incident “so the British people can see we are already in a conflict with Russia”.

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