The cuts are expected to largely impact office roles, with the majority of cuts affecting its UK operations

Land Rover Defender. the company has confirmed plans to slash 4,000 jobs. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed plans to axe 4,000 jobs across its global workforce over the next two years as part of efforts to slash costs by £1.7 billion.

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The cuts are expected to largely impact office roles, with the majority of cuts affecting its UK operations, where around 34,000 staff in total are based. Just under 10,000 are employed by the company overseas.

Jaguar Cars and Land Rover is aiming to cut costs by £1.7billion. Picture: Alamy