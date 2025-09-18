Paedophile jailed after boasting about abusing child to undercover officer
A child rapist who boasted about his vile acts to an undercover police officer online has been jailed for nearly 30 years.
Listen to this article
Jaifar Trigwell, 42, from Darlington, bragged about abusing and raping a child to whom he believed was another paedophile online.
He even went on to propose exchanging videos of the abuse he had recorded with the officer.
The abuse - which took place between 2023 and 2025 - ended abruptly with Trigwell's arrest in May.
He denied the allegations during police interviews and stated he lost his phone at the time of the online conversations however he later pleaded guilty to four counts of rape of a child, two counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and four counts relating to indecent images.
He appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday where he was jailed for 29 years.
Trigwell was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for life, issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.
'My world imploded'
The victim’s mother gave an emotional impact statement as she faced her child’s abuser in court.
She said when she found out his crime “my world imploded", reported the Darlington and Stockton Times.
"The agonising pain that came over me, I will never be able to explain.
“My trust for everyone has gone and the pain is indescribable - my heart breaks every time I look at them.
“What he has done will affect us for the rest of our lives.”
Read more: Police accused of ‘totalitarian’ attack on free speech as officer turns up to tell woman to apologise over Facebook post
Read more: Manchester Arena plotter refuses to appear in court on attempted murder charges
'Significant and profound impact'
Detective Constable Amie Thornton, from Darlington Safeguarding Unit, said: “The abuse suffered by the child will have a significant and profound impact on them for many years to come.
"I would like to praise the amazing courage shown by the victim and officers working on the investigation which ultimately led to Trigwell having no choice but to admit the offences and plead guilty.
“We are constantly working with specialist officers to monitor, expose, and jail similar sexual abusers like Trigwell.”
- NSPCC – call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk, or visit nspcc.org.uk
- Childline – call 0800 1111 or visit childline.org.uk