A child rapist who boasted about his vile acts to an undercover police officer online has been jailed for nearly 30 years.

Jaifar Trigwell, 42, from Darlington, bragged about abusing and raping a child to whom he believed was another paedophile online.

He even went on to propose exchanging videos of the abuse he had recorded with the officer.

The abuse - which took place between 2023 and 2025 - ended abruptly with Trigwell's arrest in May.

He denied the allegations during police interviews and stated he lost his phone at the time of the online conversations however he later pleaded guilty to four counts of rape of a child, two counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and four counts relating to indecent images.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday where he was jailed for 29 years.

Trigwell was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for life, issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.