An air passenger who threatened to 'gang rape' and 'set alight' a member of cabin crew aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight has had his sentence tripled by the Court of Appeal.

Salman Iftikhar, 38, launched the shocking attack on air hostess Angie Walsh during the international flight - an incident she says has left her "traumatised".

At the time of sentencing, Iftikhar's jail term was branded "unduly lenient" amid accusations of "two-tier justice" after he was handed 32 months behind bars.

Now, Iftikhar's sentence has been trebled in the wake of public outcry, with the Court of Appeal opting to extend his sentence by three years.

Iftikhar was travelling from London to Lahore, Pakistan, on February 7 2023 when the verbal attack took place.

He went on to threaten Ms Walsh with sexual and physical assault at 39,000ft, insisting he would go to her hotel after the flight to carry out the attack.

Read more: 'Devious and manipulative’ NHS executive jailed for 28 years after grooming and abusing girls on Snapchat

Read more: Seven men charged with more than 40 offences in Bristol grooming gang investigation