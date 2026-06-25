The Bill defines conversion practices as conduct that aims to change someone’s sexual orientation or transgender identity through abusive acts that seriously harm the victim.

Jail time and fines for abusive conversion practices under proposed new law. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

People who carry out abusive so-called conversion therapy could face five-year jail sentences and unlimited fines under proposed new laws to ban it.

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The draft Conversion Practices Bill, covering England and Wales, was being published on Thursday after a Labour manifesto commitment from 2024 to do so. The Government said the “landmark” ban would protect LGBT+ people from “physical and psychological abuse to change who they are” while a charity helping people affected welcomed it as a “vital first step toward addressing conversion practices as a distinct form of harm”. The Bill defines conversion practices as conduct that aims to change someone’s sexual orientation or transgender identity through abusive acts that seriously harm the victim. The Government said the proposed legislation will not criminalise expressing beliefs about LGBT+ identities, or ban “explorative” conversations and questioning about someone’s identity, stressing that there is a “high threshold for criminality” which will only cover acts deemed abusive, attempting to change someone’s identity, and which create “real harm” to the person. Read more: Wes Streeting fears clock being turned back on LGBTQ progress Read more: Prejudice towards LGBT+ community 'increasingly palpable' in recent years, claims Alan Cumming

Mental Health Charity Mind with a banner plea to ban conversion therapy. Picture: Alamy

Healthcare professionals, therapists and counsellors will still be able to have “free and open conversations about sexuality and transgender identity” with patients, the Government said as it noted exemptions to the ban for legitimate healthcare. The Bill’s publication comes eight years after a ban was first promised in 2018, by former Conservative prime minister Theresa May. That was later downgraded under Boris Johnson’s leadership to not include transgender people, but the Conservative government under Rishi Sunak said in January 2023 that the conversion therapy ban would be for “everyone”, including transgender people. However the Tories then said legislation around such practices “is a very complex issue, with existing criminal law already offering robust protections”. Labour vowed in its manifesto that if it gained power it would “finally deliver a full trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices, while protecting the freedom for people to explore their sexual orientation and gender identity”. The Government said a series of legal loopholes mean conversion practices are still happening, with current legislation not adequately addressing the problem and leaving a gap in the law. Anyone found guilty of carrying out abusive conversion practices could face a maximum prison sentence of five years, an unlimited fine or both.