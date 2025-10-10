Gabriel Charles has been jailed for life for shooting Jesse Lloyd-Smith in the head

A young man has been jailed for life for "executing" 20-year-old Jesse Lloyd-Smith (pictured)near a community centre dedicated to 10-year-old stabbing victim Damilola Taylor. Picture: Police Issue

A young man has been jailed for life for "executing" a 20-year-old near a community centre dedicated to 10-year-old stabbing victim Damilola Taylor.

Gabriel Charles, 20, fled the country after fatally shooting Jesse Lloyd-Smith in the head in an alleyway near the Damilola Taylor Centre in Peckham on July 10, 2024. After the shooting, Gabriel Charles, 20, fled the country and a Ford S-Max car he had used was burnt out. On Friday, Charles, from Southwark, south London, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years after being found guilty of murder. Sentencing him at the Old Bailey, Judge Patrick Field KC said: "Jesse's killing was not a spontaneous act. It was an execution, a planned and premeditated murder.

Facade of the 1900 building for the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in central London. Justice statue on top. Picture: Alamy

"That planning involved obtaining a stolen vehicle, false number plates to disguise its identity, obtaining a firearm and ammunition and carrying out surveillance to identify Jesse's whereabouts. I am satisfied you, Gabriel Charles, carried out this surveillance." The judge said he could not be sure if Charles was the gunman or a getaway driver but said it "may not matter" as both intended to kill Mr Lloyd-Smith. The consequences of the murder had been "profound" and Judge Field paid tribute to the remarkable "fortitude and quiet dignity" displayed by the victim's family in court. He added: "This was in marked contrast to the quite frankly appalling behaviour witnessed in the dock during the trial which was nothing short of ignorant, unfeeling and disrespectful. That Jesse's family had to be subjected to this behaviour is shameful." Five other defendants were sentenced for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The shooting took place close to the Damilola Taylor Centre, named in memory of a boy stabbed to death aged 10 in 2000. Picture: Alamy

Kywan JN Pierre, 19, from Selhurst, south London, was locked up for three years; and Ben Nguyen, 20, of no fixed address, was detained for five years having also been convicted of assisting an offender. A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified, and Abdoul Guene, 19, from Peckham, were both detained for two years. Enver Francis, 22, from Southwark, was jailed for four years having "taken charge" of the plot to pervert the course of justice. There were shouts of anger from the public gallery as the five young men were sent down. Previously, the court had heard how the silver-coloured Ford S-Max had driven slowly towards the alleyway at around 4.50pm last July 10. Prosecutor James Dawes KC had said: "The S-Max passed the Damilola Taylor Centre, turned the corner and stopped."