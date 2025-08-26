A man who shone a laser pen at a police helicopter as the crew tried to find a missing person has been jailed, police have said.

Colin Quinn, from Ferryhill, County Durham, was traced by the imaging equipment on board the helicopter but denied any offence until officers found his laser hidden in his sofa.

Durham Police said the 44-year-old was jailed at Durham Crown Court on August 19 for four months and fined £154 for the offence of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

Quinn repeatedly shone his laser into the helicopter's cockpit while the National Police Air Service (NPAS) was flying above open land, searching for a missing person in June.

The crew alerted officers on the ground and gave them a location, but when they questioned Quinn in his home, he tried to blame a group he claimed had been outside his house.

According to Durham Police, he commented "oh I'm f*****" when the officers found his laser and he apologised, saying his actions were the result of a combination of stupidity and intoxication.

After the case, Sergeant Peter Newman, of Ferryhill Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Every minute is valuable when searching for a missing person and Quinn's actions not only put our NPAS colleagues at risk but also meant that valuable resources were taken away from the search dealing with Quinn's stupidity.

"We hope this sentence will deter others who might think this type behaviour is acceptable."

Captain Paul Watts, head of flight operations at NPAS, added: "Targeting aircraft with lasers is dangerous.

"It puts our crews at risk and can jeopardise public safety on the ground.

"NPAS crews are equipped to trace the source of these incidents, and we work closely with police forces to ensure swift action is taken.

"There are serious consequences for those who choose to engage in this kind of behaviour."