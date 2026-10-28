Moment motorcyclist films himself speeding 140mph in bid to goad police into high-speed pursuit
Amin Belechguer was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday after being convicted of 21 counts of dangerous driving
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This is the moment a jailed motorcyclist filmed himself hurtling down a motorway at more than 140mph in a bid to goad police officers into a high-speed pursuit.
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Amin Belechguer was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday after being convicted of 21 counts of dangerous driving, Kent Police said.
Shocking bodycam footage shows Belechguer speeding down the A20 towards Maidstone while attempting to provoke a police car just behind.
In the 50-second clip, Belechguer can be seen hurtling down the road while appearing to wave and gesture at a police car, inciting it to chase him.
He can then be seen dialling up the speed before rapidly weaving through cars as he roars down the motorway.
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The 29-year-old, who filmed his dangerous driving exploits for his social media accounts, would regularly race down public roads across south-east England, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Police said Belechguer, of Poynders Gardens in Clapham, London, had committed a “catalogue of dangerous driving offences” and tried “to goad police into high-speed pursuits”.
The force said Belechguer was spotted riding a high-powered Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorcycle at speed along the A20 Ashford Road towards Maidstone without a registration plate at around 10.45pm on June 27 2025.
Police officers were en route to a separate incident with lights and sirens activated when Belechguer pulled in front of them and “began slowing and waved at the officers to goad them into a pursuit”.
The constables pursued Belechguer for a short distance, police said.
In that time, Belechguer travelled at more than 130mph on a single carriageway with varying speed limits of 40-60mph and crossed over solid white lines into oncoming traffic on the blind brow of a hill.
Officers called for backup after stopping the pursuit because of safety concerns. Further up the road, police deployed a stinger, which Belechguer ran over and his tyres deflated.
He was forced to stop and attempted to evade capture by running into hedges at the roadside, but was stopped by officers and arrested.
The bike, which Belechguer bought for around £19,500, was seized at the scene, alongside his phone and GoPro camera.
Officers reviewing his digital devices subsequently discovered that from July 7 2024, Belechguer had filmed himself riding in Kent, London and Essex, at top speeds of 189mph.
Recovered footage showed Belechguer travelling at more than double the speed limit on motorways and through town centres, as well as performing dangerous manoeuvres, such as undertakes and wheelies.
The footage also showed him failing to stop at red lights, racing other vehicles at car meets and riding on a pavement and pedestrian crossing.
The clips also included the journey that ended in his capture.In addition to a custodial sentence, Belechguer’s bike was made the subject of a forfeiture order and permanently confiscated and he will be subject to a 10-year driving ban upon his release.
Investigating officer Pc Daniel Goodman said: “Officers worked swiftly when presented with the opportunity to arrest a dangerous motorist.
“Despite having to terminate a pursuit due to the dangerousness of Belechguer’s driving, teamwork saw his vehicle brought to a stop and secured his arrest.
“Not only did Belechguer drive at triple the speed limit in some instances, but he demonstrated little regard of basic road safety when he failed to adhere to road markings, signage, and traffic lights.
“Throughout the investigation, Belechguer showed no remorse for the fact he placed his life and the lives of other road users at risk on numerous occasions.
“This prison sentence, the confiscation of his bike and a long driving ban will keep other motorists safe for some time to come.”