A teenager who converted blank-firing weapons into deadly firearms when he was just 17 has been jailed after he was discovered burying them underground.

Zain Hussain, now 19, from Sparkbrook, Birmingham, was under surveillance after intelligence suggested he was connected to the purchase of blank firing firearms and turning them into viable live firing weapons.

On Friday, he was sentenced to four years and 11 months after his converted pistols could have been sold for up to £3,000 on the criminal market.

The teen was being investigated by the National Crime Agency (NCA) when he was seen walking down the Grand Union Canal towpath in Birmingham and officers watched as he entered a wooded area and started to dig a hole in the ground.

When officers arrested him they discovered three viable firearms, ammunition and a silver cylinder used for pressing bullets into cases.

A large carving knife was also found nearby, alongside ball bearings often used as an improvised bullet.

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