Teen who converted blank weapons into 'deadly' firearms before burying them underground jailed
A teenager who converted blank firing weapons into firearms when he was 17 has been convicted following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
A teenager who converted blank-firing weapons into deadly firearms when he was just 17 has been jailed after he was discovered burying them underground.
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Zain Hussain, now 19, from Sparkbrook, Birmingham, was under surveillance after intelligence suggested he was connected to the purchase of blank firing firearms and turning them into viable live firing weapons.
On Friday, he was sentenced to four years and 11 months after his converted pistols could have been sold for up to £3,000 on the criminal market.
The teen was being investigated by the National Crime Agency (NCA) when he was seen walking down the Grand Union Canal towpath in Birmingham and officers watched as he entered a wooded area and started to dig a hole in the ground.
When officers arrested him they discovered three viable firearms, ammunition and a silver cylinder used for pressing bullets into cases.
A large carving knife was also found nearby, alongside ball bearings often used as an improvised bullet.
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When Hussain was taken into custody and his phone was seized, messages showed him discussing 'two Lucys' being sold, referring to three weapons – one at 100% [conversion], one at 90% and the last at 50%.
He also discussed how much he expected to make on each weapon, saying he'll make '10 bags' and describing it as a 'dream'.
'Deadly'
Rick Mackenzie, from the NCA, said: "While Zain Hussain's set up was not particularly sophisticated, he was still creating viable deadly weapons and offering them up for sale to criminals."
He added: "Gun crime has a devastating impact on communities in the UK and the NCA will continue to work to suppress the availability of illegal firearms to criminals and bring those involved in their supply to justice."
Hussain referred to "two Lucys" being sold, referring to the weapons, and discussed his expected profits, saying he would make "10 bags" and describing the mission as a dream", according to the NCA.
Hussain answered no comment to questions and pleaded guilty on the first day of his trail.
He has been charged with possession of a firearm.