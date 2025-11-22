Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been arrested at his home.

Bolsonaro was taken into federal police custody on Saturday after a "preventative arrest warrant" was issued in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling.

He was taken to a federal police base close to the presidential palace.

His attorney Celso Vilardi has not given a reason for his detention, however, local media reports said it was to "maintain public order."

In September, the far-right leader was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to remain in power. The plans followed the 2022 Brazilian elections that saw him ousted by current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Read more: Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro jailed for 27 years for plotting coup after losing election in 2022

Read more: Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariff and demands end to Bolsonaro 'witch hunt'