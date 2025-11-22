Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrested at his home
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been arrested at his home.
Bolsonaro was taken into federal police custody on Saturday after a "preventative arrest warrant" was issued in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling.
He was taken to a federal police base close to the presidential palace.
His attorney Celso Vilardi has not given a reason for his detention, however, local media reports said it was to "maintain public order."
In September, the far-right leader was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to remain in power. The plans followed the 2022 Brazilian elections that saw him ousted by current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro is currently appealing this sentence, and as such, a final arrest order has not yet been issued; however, his arrest on Saturday is reportedly not related to this.
He has been under house arrest for more than 100 days for violating precautionary measures after he allegedly courted US interference to stop the criminal case against him.
His son, Flávio Bolsonaro, urged supporters to join a vigil outside his father's villa on Saturday night, inviting them to "come and fight with us".
He said in a video posted on social media: "Are you going to fight for your country or are you going to watch everything on your mobile phone while sitting at home on your sofa?"
According to Reuters, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the detention, had referenced the risk of encamped supporters hampering police monitoring, as well as saying there was evidence of tampering with his ankle monitor the previous evening.
He also referenced the former president having previously considered seeking asylum in the Argentinian embassy in Brasilia.
"The tumult caused by an illegal gathering of the convict's supporters has a strong chance of putting at risk the house arrest and other precautionary measures, allowing for his eventual escape," the judge wrote.