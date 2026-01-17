The Deputy Prime Minister has blocked a Parole Board recommendation that a killer accused of releasing rap music about his murder of a schoolboy be transferred to an open prison.

The newspaper had claimed that Fahri is masked drill artist Ten and that in one of his tracks available on Spotify and YouTube the balaclava-clad rapper appeared to reference Jimmy's death.

Fahri, now 36, was released on licence in June 2023 but was recalled to prison in January 2025 following the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) reporting that The Sun newspaper was publishing a story about him producing drill music including details about the murder.

The glass dish shattered and severed blood vessels in 16-year-old Jimmy's neck in a south London bakery on May 10 2008.

Jake Fahri was given a life sentence in 2009 with a minimum term of 14 years for killing Jimmy Mizen by throwing an oven dish at him.

A Parole Board decision summary said Fahri gave evidence to the panel disputing the music was "about his own life", but said since his recall the killer has accepted that he was the artist known as Ten in the videos.

The board said Fahri should not be released from custody, but could be moved to an open prison, which have minimal security and allow eligible prisoners to spend most of their day out of prison on licence.

"The panel determined that Mr Fahri needed to reflect on his attitude, thinking and behaviour, so that he could better understand himself, including why he failed to be open and honest with the professionals managing his case," the written decision said.

"It considered that this could be achieved in an open prison and recommended that Mr Fahri should be progressed in this way."

Jimmy's mother Margaret, 73, told The Sun on Friday she was "shocked" to find out that the Parole Board had recommended the move and said she was glad Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy rejected the recommendation.

A spokesperson for the MoJ said: "Jimmy Mizen's murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with his friends and family.

"Public protection is our top priority, which is why the Deputy Prime Minister has blocked Jake Fahri's transfer to open conditions."

Prisoners eligible for release to open conditions must meet certain conditions, including being at low risk of absconding.

Ms Mizen said Mr Lammy's decision shows Fahri has "not changed his attitude".

"I would much prefer this decision didn't have to be made because he would have turned his life around. I'm really sad that he hasn't," she told the newspaper.

"It goes to show that the things which have been said about him over the years are probably true.

"He got into the witness box at his trial and lied through his teeth. Clearly, he hasn't changed, and I'm glad the Justice Secretary has seen through it."