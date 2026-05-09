Insiders suggested the 35-year-old had been trying to self harm before the horror incident

Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri has shared a tribute on Instagram following his death. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri has shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram after The Only Way is Essex star died in Spain aged 35.

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The 35-year-old former reality show contestant was found dead after reportedly trying to self harm during a party at a property in Majorca which he was renting out. Misse, a Swedish model, is mother to Jake's daughter River, eight. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable. "There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter's." She added: "You lit up every room you walked into - your smile, your charm, your energy that filled the air. The way you loved music, how deeply you felt every sound, your creativity, your mind, your spirit. 'You were so deeply loved by so many people, and seeing the love everyone has for you is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once.'Your constant mission to stop me from taking naps still makes me smile. Read more: Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri breaks silence on 'devastating loss' as she vows to 'focus on their daughter' Read more: TA corporal guilty of killing girlfriend's son, four, after beating left him with brain damage

"I loved you from the very first moment I saw you, and there was never a chance you were going to let me go. Together we created the most beautiful girl, the one you loved more than anything in this world, beyond words. 'Your love for her was so strong it almost scared me, because I knew you would go to the ends of the earth for her. "She adored you - her favourite person, her daddy. You will be missed. "I promise to keep River safe, loved, and wrapped in the kind of love you gave so effortlessly. You are at peace now.'As my brother used to say, "you gypos", I know you're laughing together now. You left behind your mini version, our River, and for that we are forever grateful. You will always live on through her, and you will forever be with us." A probe has been launched into his death and authorities believe the fatal injury he suffered was a wound to the chest caused by a piece of broken glass from a door which he crashed into on Wednesday morning. He died from chest injuries sustained by shards of broken glass at a villa in Spain, according to investigators. Emergency services attended the villa in Santa Margalida, in the north of the island, but Mr Hall could not be saved.

Jake Hall during TOWIE filming in 2015. Picture: Alamy

A source told Mail Online: "The thorax injury was the one emergency responders at the scene felt was the most traumatic one and most likely to have been fatal." An autopsy was expected to take place today in Palma but the results will be sent to an investigating judge and will not be officially released. Police had been questioning four men and two women who were staying at the villa, but no arrests were made. Another insider previously said: "The hypothesis that he died while self-harming after a possible combination of too much alcohol and possibly drugs is still the one that appears to be the most likely at this stage." A Civil Guard spokesperson said: "There is nothing pointing to it being the result of a crime at this stage." Local newspaper Ultima Hora reported on Wednesday that a neighbour of the villa had heard a group of people talking in English about drugs and buying a property in the area before the incident. An insider close to the investigation added: "Witnesses have told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting.

Jake has a daughter, River, with model Misse Beqiri. Picture: Alamy

"It appears from what police have been told that he became agitated, possibly from alcohol and other substances he may have consumed which is something an autopsy will determine, and at one point turned aggressive and tried to harm himself by banging his head against things. "Police are still investigating but it seems like he could have thrown himself against a door with glass in it, breaking it and suffering fatal injuries from the shards that broke off." Mr Hall, a model and footballer, leaves behind the mother of his child, Misse Beqiri. The couple had an on-off relationship from 2016 and their daughter, River, was born in November 2017. Hours before he died, he posted on Instagram showing him enjoying painting, Spanish scenery and fashion. He wrote: "Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things – ️ looking through things – I’m just making art – in many forms."

💔 RIP Jake... You were only with us a short time, but your presence shone the spotlight on the club.



We will always remember that goal against Tamworth.



Our thoughts go out to your family and friends. 🥹 https://t.co/lZeeoTlni8 pic.twitter.com/ykbzF0Ap2b — Boston United (@bostonunited) May 7, 2026

Tributes poured in to the reality star following his death, with his former football club Boston United, who play in the National League, posting on X: "RIP Jake... You were only with us a short time, but your presence shone the spotlight on the club. "We will always remember that goal against Tamworth. Our thoughts go out to your family and friends."

Jake Hall, joined the cast of Towie in 2015, and dated co-star Chloe Lewis before quitting in 2024. Picture: Shutterstock