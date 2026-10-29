The 29-year-old will be back in action for the first time since heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua broke his jaw last December

Jake Paul has revealed details of his boxing comeback. Picture: Julio Aguilar/Getty

By StephenRigley

Jake Paul has announced he will return to the boxing ring in Dubai on Christmas Eve but is yet to reveal who he will be fighting.

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The 29-year-old will be back in action for the first time since he suffered a damaging sixth-round defeat to former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in December 2025. Paul’s jaw was broken in two places in that defeat and he subsequently underwent two surgeries on the injury. He has a record of 12 wins and two defeats from 14 fights, with seven knockouts to his name since making his professional debut in 2020. His only other career defeat came at the hands of Tommy Fury – brother of Tyson – back in February 2023.

Anthony Joshua, right, punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match last December. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy