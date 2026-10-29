Jake Paul announces Christmas Eve boxing comeback in Dubai - but YouTuber-turned-fighter yet to reveal opponent
The 29-year-old will be back in action for the first time since heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua broke his jaw last December
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Jake Paul has announced he will return to the boxing ring in Dubai on Christmas Eve but is yet to reveal who he will be fighting.
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The 29-year-old will be back in action for the first time since he suffered a damaging sixth-round defeat to former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in December 2025.
Paul’s jaw was broken in two places in that defeat and he subsequently underwent two surgeries on the injury.
He has a record of 12 wins and two defeats from 14 fights, with seven knockouts to his name since making his professional debut in 2020.
His only other career defeat came at the hands of Tommy Fury – brother of Tyson – back in February 2023.
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Paul, who also defeated then-58-year-old Mike Tyson in 2024, posted on X to say there are plenty of names in the mix but he is waiting to see who signs the contract.
He said: “All I want for Christmas Eve is boxing in Dubai.
“I’ve spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I’d face.
“Nothing that’s happened has changed my belief in myself or what I’m working toward. I’m hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I’m returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey.
“Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn’t believe in limits. That’s exactly the kind of place I want to make my comeback.
“We’ve got plenty of names on the list; let’s see who signs the contract. Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody’s getting knocked out.”