Jake Paul posted pictures of him enjoying a private jet flight surrounded by wads of cash and guns after having his jaw broken by Anthony Joshua.

He captioned the image: “The American Dream (US flag emoji). Start yours today. Believe in it.

After the fight, Paul apparently had to be fitted with two titanium plates and needed to have several teeth removed.

Paul went six rounds against the heavyweight former world champion before being caught with a brutal blow which left him needing surgery.

After the defeat, he said: “I'm feeling good, that was fun, I love this sport.”

The plane was full of Louis Vuitton shopping bags piled on top of one another.

He posed on a private jet surrounded by wads of dollar bills and multiple guns, while smoking a cigar.

He later shared a picture showing an apparent double fracture to his jaw, as well as pictures of him bloodied after the fight.

After the bout, he said: “I'm going to take a little break. I've been going hard for six years. I'll take some time off. This is amazing.

“We will heal the broken jaw, come back and fight people my weight.

“Anthony Joshua is a great fighter, I got beat but that's what this sport is about. I will come back and keep on winning.

“’Ive already won in every single way of life. My family, my beautiful fiancée his sport has helped me so much in my life.”

Joshua called out Tyson Fury after his sixth-round victory over Paul.

Joshua, who is reportedly close to agreeing a long-awaited fight against Fury in Riyadh in 2026, was made to work far harder than he would have liked to extinguish the challenge of a brave, but extremely limited, opponent as he did little to suggest he was close to returning to the upper echelons of the sport.

The former heavyweight champion struggled to land a meaningful punch as Paul proved elusive in the early rounds, but dropped him twice in the fifth before finally securing a knockout in round six.

“It wasn’t the best performance,” Joshua told Netflix.

“We have to give Jake his respect for trying and trying and trying, but he came up against a real fighter tonight that’s had a 15-month layoff, who shook off the cobwebs.

“I can’t wait to roll into 2026. If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight one of the realest fighters out there, that will take on any challenge, step in the ring with me next if you’re a real bad boy.

“Don’t do all that talking, ‘AJ this, AJ that’, let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists.”

Asked whether his 15-month spell out of the ring since losing to Daniel Dubois had played a part in taking so long to see off an opponent whose previous career had predominantly come against former UFC stars or faded boxing greats, Joshua insisted he had deliberately toyed with Paul.

“I need to give this guy a systematic breakdown,” he added.

“I said I’m going to take his soul, I said I’m going to see it leaving his body round after round. When the time comes, some people are there to get knocked out. I said it and that’s exactly what happened.

“I just took my time and I got the job done within the time limit of eight rounds.

“I refuse to get hurt, I refuse to acknowledge getting hurt. As soon as he hit me, I stood there and I tried to hit him back.

“At the end of the day there’s going to be one winner and it’s me tonight.”

Paul barely landed a shot but showed commendable heart to last as long as he did once Joshua’s barrage began.a