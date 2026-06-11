Ja’Kobe Tharp smashed the record which ahd been held by Olympic champion Aries Merritt

Ja’Kobe Tharp after breaking the record. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A junior college student in the US has sensationally broken a 14-year-old world record for the 110m hurdles.

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Ja’Kobe Tharp clocked 12.75 seconds during the round one head on the first day of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) outdoor track and field championships, beating the previous time of 12.80 set by Olympic champion Aries Merritt in 2012. But despite his feat, Tharp told ESPN afterwards that the final three hurdles "were kind of trash" and admitted to having more in his legs. The 20-year-old, who was defending champion at the event, also became the first man to break a world record at NCAAs since Dwight Stones in the high jump in 1976. Read more: How to watch the World Cup 2026 opening ceremony - dates, times and performances revealed Read more: What time is Mexico v South Africa?

Ja’Kobe Tharp broke the 14-year record . Picture: Getty

He told reporters afterwards: "The last three hurdles were kind of iffy. I was like, 'Whoa, I'm coming up kind of fast.' I thought maybe 12.97 or 12.98, and match the speed record. "But to see that, it was like, 'Ahhhh I'm speechless, seriously. It felt fast, but all my races feel fast, to be honest. "It wasn't on my bingo chart for this meet, not at all. I'm speechless, seriously."

Tharp said afterwards that the record "wasn't on his bingo card". Picture: Getty