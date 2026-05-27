The 20-year-old collapsed on the court and was unable to get up for several minutes

Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic during Day Four of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2026 in Paris. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Jakub Mensik branded playing conditions at the French Open “insane” after he collapsed on court in distressing scenes at Roland Garros.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An unseasonal heatwave in Paris has made conditions tough for players during the first four days at Roland Garros and 26th seed Mensik was left in real trouble after battling to a 6-3 2-6 6-4 1-6 7-6 (13/11) victory over Mariano Navone in an epic four hours and 41 minutes. Mensik was clearly cramping in his legs before serving the final point but managed to hit a final forehand winner before dropping to the clay. The 20-year-old Czech, who was the last man to beat world number one Jannik Sinner in Doha in February, then lay on the court for several minutes, unable to get up. He was attended to by medical staff, who placed ice towels around his neck and chest and an ice pack on his forehead before eventually helping him to his feet. Read more: FIFA to be investigated over World Cup tickets after resale site listed them for £1.7m each Read more: Naomi Osaka sparkles in golden 'Eiffel Tower' outfit but is slammed by French open opponent

Mensik holds a bag of ice to his head to cool off. Picture: Getty

Mensik walked off court but had only taken a few steps back towards the locker room when he again looked close to collapse and he was placed in a wheelchair. He had recovered sufficiently to speak at a press conference several hours later, saying: “My body just turned off. “It’s insane to play in this weather, and especially in front of the sun. To be there for more than four-and-a-half hours, that’s just insane. “Even with the breaks, you don’t have that much time. You have just one minute, which when you sit it’s already just 30 seconds. There is not that much time to cool yourself down.” Mensik was penalised several times for taking too long between points, twice losing his first serve as a result, which left the Czech very unhappy. “The referee today, what happened after the match, I will keep it for myself, but the behaviour, I don’t respect that,” he said.

Mariano Navone of Argentina offer Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic a helping hand. Picture: Getty

Mensik is hopeful he will be able to recover in time to take on Alex De Minaur in the third round, saying: “In the locker (room) I went to the ice bath and even after that I went to the gym to do some recovery, so I would say I’m feeling pretty well, it’s just now about to put back the strength, a lot of fluids, and I’ll be OK.” Temperatures have been in the mid-30s all week and Roland Garros’ outside courts in particular offer virtually no shade. Former finalist Casper Ruud felt he was approaching heatstroke during his first-round match on Monday against Roman Safiullin. The Norwegian eventually managed to recover and reach the second round, but he said afterwards: “I felt at times really dizzy and just really tired and walking around like a zombie almost.”

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his match against Valentin Royer of France during the Men's Singles on Day Four of the 2026 French Open. Picture: Getty