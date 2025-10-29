Hurricane Melissa is now heading for Cuba as experts suggest it has regained strength after making landfall

Jamaica declared a 'disaster area' as Hurricane Melissa leaves entire towns underwater as storm barrels towards Cuba. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hurricane Melissa made landfall overnight, leaving swathes of Jamaica under water and more than 500,000 without power after 185mph winds battered the Caribbean island.

The historic storm, dubbed the 'storm of the century', is now barrelling towards Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane. The weather system struck the island as a Category 5 storm, making landfall at 2pm local time, with footage showing downed power lines and piles of debris. It comes amid reports the roof was "peeled" off a hospital on the island, with the number of injured currently unclear. The storm picked up pace as it crossed the Caribbean, fuelled by warm ocean waters, with extensive damage reported across parts of Clarendon in southern Jamaica and in the southwestern parish of St. Elizabeth. Medical facilities in Black River, Jamaica, have also reportedly been destroyed, with information thin on the ground after mass power outages, flooding and a lack of internet connectivity. Thousands of Brits remain stranded on the island, amid criticism of the UK government response. Read More: Brits in Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa slam Foreign Office for lack of support with thousands stuck on island

Please give any prayers for Jamaica 🇯🇲🙏



Hurricane Melissa, one of strongest landfall hurricanes in world history with winds up to 180 mph and gusts reaching 225 mph is devastatingly destroying everything 💔



At a loss for words at this point.



Stay safe, Jamaica. ❤️🙏#Prayers… pic.twitter.com/HXWPPcZpUI — Svrge 👑 (@kingsvrge_) October 28, 2025

It comes as Jovan, a caller living in Kingston, Jamaica, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "It really devastated parts of Westmoreland, parts of St. Elizabeth, parts of Manchester, parts of Clarendon. These are parishes pretty much along the south coast of the country right now, more than half of the population, population without electricity. "We have 15,000 people in shelters and we still yet don't have a handle on the scale of the impact of Hurricane Melissa." Noting that the Prime Minister is expected to lead a tour by helicopter tomorrow to assess the damage, he added that "three persons died in preparation for the hurricane, but certainly since the system has passed, we do not have any idea and we hope actually it remains that way where we hope no lives were lost." Speaking as the storm made landfall, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that his government had formally declared Jamaica a disaster area, with the number of injured still unclear. "The government's first priority is always the safety and well-being of every Jamaican," Holness wrote in a post, published on social media on Wednesday. Highlighting that his government had "acted pre-emptively" by declaring Jamaica a threatened area, he said that had now been upgraded to the island being classified as a "disaster area".

Witness the raw power of nature as a U.S. Air Force pilot navigates through the eye wall of Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds sweeping across Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. The accompanying image captures the storm's mesmerizing eye, where life… pic.twitter.com/JtKMOyJ4ku — SanaviNet (@Sanavi1009) October 28, 2025

The trail of destruction was around 40 miles wide, with the impact of the storm remaining unclear given the loss of connectivity across the Island. The parish of St Elizabeth on the southwestern coast remains under water, a local government minister has said, after infrastructure was "severely compromised". The National Hurricane Center confirmed on Wednesday that Melissa had been upgraded from a Category 3 storm to a Category 4 storm after it had weakened after making landfall in Jamaica. Maximum sustained winds are around 130mph according to data - speeds which could rise to 140mph.

Strongest storm of the year Hurricane Melissa made landfall overnight. Picture: Getty

"Hurricane Melissa… is now here, making its way across the island... "Formally recognising a disaster usually allows a government to unlock emergency powers and funding. The exact provisions vary from country to country." The intense winds, which reached in excess of 200mph as it crossed the ocean, have triggered weather organisations to consider a new 'Category 6' storm amid increasingly ferocious weather systems.

Montego Bay right now pic.twitter.com/9wS3g7lKt4 — Shawn Wenzel (@shawnwenzel) October 28, 2025

Images coming out of Jamaica show waist-deep flood waters coarsing through streets - and homes with their roofs blow off by the strong winds. More than 500,000 Jamaicans are without power with nearly 15,000 sheltering across the country. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in some parts of the island - and almost every parish has reported blocked roads, fallen trees and flooding. There have been no official reports of deaths - but the government has stressed that conditions make any survey of casualties or damage difficult.

Desmond McKenzie said the Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth Parish is without power and 75 patients are being relocated. The region of Clarendon has suffered extensive damage, he added. Mr McKenzie warned that despite the worst of the storm passing, Jamaica is "still not out of the woods". "We are on standby. Everything is ready, we are just waiting for the system to pass and for some level of calm to come back to the system," McKenzie said. The island nation's prime minister, Andrew Holness, formally declared Jamaica a disaster area earlier on Tuesday local time. The measure unlocks new powers for the government to protect citizens - and the nation is using the designation to prevent price-gouging of essentials. The Category 5 hurricane made landfall in Jamaica at 2pm local time (7pm GMT) before moving towards the east coast of Cuba and being downgraded to Category 4 then to Category 3.

The Hurricane made landfall as a Category 5 storm in Jamaica at 2pm local time (7pm GMT) before moving towards the east coast of Cuba and being downgraded to Category 4. Picture: Getty

Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Jamaica as one of the strongest storms on record smashes the island with 150mph winds. . Picture: Alamy

"The Government's first priority is always the safety and well-being of every Jamaican," Holness wrote in a post, published on social media. Previously, as the storm was approaching, the government had "acted pre-emptively" by declaring Jamaica a threatened area, he said. "Hurricane Melissa... is now here, making its way across the island. This warrants a new legislative provision. Similarly, we must also continue to proactively maintain stability, protect consumers, and prevent any exploitation at a time when citizens are securing food, water, and supplies."

The island nation's prime minister, Andrew Holness, has announced that his government has formally declared Jamaica a disaster area. (file photo). Picture: Getty

Before reaching Jamaica, the US National Hurricane Centre warned that Melissa would cause a "life-threatening storm surge" and devastating flash flooding. Jamaican officials have warned that the storm may even displace crocodiles and have warned locals in Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas, and St Catherine to beware any erstwhile beasts. 1.5 million people are expected to be directly affected by the hurricane, the Red Cross warned. 8,000 British citizens are believed to be in the Caribbean country, with people ordered to stay inside to avoid the world’s strongest storm of the year so far. Seven people have already reportedly lost their lives across the Caribbean region.

A blown down fence is seen in St. Catherine, Jamaica. Picture: Getty

Melissa intensified to Category 5 strength as it neared Jamaica. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Hurricane Melissa upgraded to rare Category 5 storm as mandatory evacuations ordered across Jamaica The Jamaican government ordered evacuations from high risk areas on Monday, and all of the country's airports are shut. A Briton on holiday said he had been ordered to stay in his hotel bathroom until the storm passes. Andrew Tracey had been due to fly home on Monday before his flight was cancelled. He told Sky News food packages were being delivered to guests, with deck chairs removed from the beach and swimming pools drained at his Negril hotel.

"The balcony and walls do feel as though they are vibrating just due to the strength of the wind," he told the broadcaster. "I'm very nervous, it's hard to comprehend what we are likely to expect," he added. Rebecca Chapman, who is in Jamaica for her 25th wedding anniversary, said she and her family's hotel room is about 10 metres from the sea. The hotel is moving them to a different room that is more sheltered.

A woman video chats with a friend while sheltering ahead of Hurricane Melissa's arrival in Kingston, Jamaica. Picture: Alamy