Brit mum fighting for daughter's return after she was ‘misled’ into packing shoes stuffed with drugs in suitcase
The desperate mother of a British woman "wrongfully convicted" in Jamaica for drug smuggling has launched a fundraiser for legal support to get her home.
Sheryl Gentles said her daughter Teraiya, 21, "was unknowingly placed in a situation where she was used and misled", after travelling to the island with a friend.
On the way back from the holiday, Teraiya and her friend were stopped at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.
Officials say the pair had several packages of cocaine hidden inside several pairs of footwear, according to the Jamaican Observer.
The two women were found guilty of drugs offences and are now facing a potential six years in a Jamaican prison.
Sheryl Gentles claims the illegal contents were concealed without her daughter's "knowledge or intent", and says she's aiming to "seek justice" for her daughter and friend to bring them home.
"We are working to raise enough money to bring an experienced British barrister to Jamaica to properly review the case, challenge the evidence, and fight to clear her name and reputation."
LBC has approached the Foreign Office for comment.
'Wrongfully convicted'
The full statement from Sheryl Gentes says: "We are raising funds to urgently secure legal representation for our loved one, Teraiya, who has been wrongfully convicted in Jamaica.
"She travelled with a friend she had known and trusted for over eight years.
"She was unknowingly placed in a situation where she was used and misled. Teraiya had been told that she was taking ‘shoes’ back to the UK however, these shoes concealed illegal contents without her knowledge or intent.
"Despite maintaining her innocence, she has been found guilty and is now facing a potential minimum of six years in a Jamaican prison.
"The costs of international legal representation, travel, documentation, and court proceedings are extremely high, and our family cannot manage this alone.
"Every contribution helps us move closer to ensuring she receives fair representation and the opportunity to present the full truth.
"Thank you for your support, compassion, and for helping us seek justice."