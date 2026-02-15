Teraiya, 21, was caught with shoes containing drugs in her suitcase. Picture: JustGiving

By Flaminia Luck

The desperate mother of a British woman "wrongfully convicted" in Jamaica for drug smuggling has launched a fundraiser for legal support to get her home.

Sheryl Gentles said her daughter Teraiya, 21, "was unknowingly placed in a situation where she was used and misled", after travelling to the island with a friend. On the way back from the holiday, Teraiya and her friend were stopped at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. Officials say the pair had several packages of cocaine hidden inside several pairs of footwear, according to the Jamaican Observer. The two women were found guilty of drugs offences and are now facing a potential six years in a Jamaican prison.

The women were caught at Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay. Picture: Alamy

Sheryl Gentles claims the illegal contents were concealed without her daughter's "knowledge or intent", and says she's aiming to "seek justice" for her daughter and friend to bring them home. "We are working to raise enough money to bring an experienced British barrister to Jamaica to properly review the case, challenge the evidence, and fight to clear her name and reputation." LBC has approached the Foreign Office for comment.