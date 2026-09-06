Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s minister of culture, said that Britain’s past payments raised the question of why Jamaica should not now seek a remedy.

Olivia Grange, Minister for Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport of the Republic of Jamaica. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

A Jamaican politician has asked why her country should not seek slavery reparations when Britain was still paying off debt linked to slave-owner compensation just 11 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A team from the country has travelled to London to file a petition asking the King to refer three questions about transatlantic chattel slavery to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the Caribbean island’s highest court of appeal. The delegation says the filing of the petition on Monday would mark the first time a Commonwealth state has used this legal route “for the cause of reparatory justice”. It also has a meeting with the British Museum to discuss “the repatriation of cultural artefacts taken from Jamaica”. Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, said that Britain’s past payments raised the question of why Jamaica should not now seek a remedy. Read more: King and Queen to visit Caribbean in autumn tour Read more: Jamaican government to file slavery reparations petition with the King

The petition asks Charles, as Jamaica’s head of state, to put to the Privy Council whether the enslavement of Africans in Jamaica was legal under English law. Picture: Alamy

Asked if British people today should inherit a financial obligation for what happened in the past, Ms Grange said: “Up to 2015, Britain was paying the slave masters, because we were being considered property. “The question really should be: if in modern times we’re still paying back the slave masters for the property that was our people, our ancestors, for property that was because of the abolition of slavery, then why shouldn’t we be pursuing some remedy at this time?” Ms Grange said there may be Britons who felt differently, but that the majority “may consider that answers are required”. The British government paid £20 million to slave owners in compensation when slavery was abolished across most of the empire in 1833, which at the time amounted to 40% of the Treasury’s annual income. It had to take out massive loans to be able to raise the cash, with the debts finally being paid off in 2015.