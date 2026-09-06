Jamaican politician argues for reparations as UK paid slave debt until 2015
Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s minister of culture, said that Britain’s past payments raised the question of why Jamaica should not now seek a remedy.
A Jamaican politician has asked why her country should not seek slavery reparations when Britain was still paying off debt linked to slave-owner compensation just 11 years ago.
Listen to this article
A team from the country has travelled to London to file a petition asking the King to refer three questions about transatlantic chattel slavery to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the Caribbean island’s highest court of appeal.
The delegation says the filing of the petition on Monday would mark the first time a Commonwealth state has used this legal route “for the cause of reparatory justice”.
It also has a meeting with the British Museum to discuss “the repatriation of cultural artefacts taken from Jamaica”.
Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, said that Britain’s past payments raised the question of why Jamaica should not now seek a remedy.
Read more: King and Queen to visit Caribbean in autumn tour
Read more: Jamaican government to file slavery reparations petition with the King
Asked if British people today should inherit a financial obligation for what happened in the past, Ms Grange said: “Up to 2015, Britain was paying the slave masters, because we were being considered property.
“The question really should be: if in modern times we’re still paying back the slave masters for the property that was our people, our ancestors, for property that was because of the abolition of slavery, then why shouldn’t we be pursuing some remedy at this time?”
Ms Grange said there may be Britons who felt differently, but that the majority “may consider that answers are required”.
The British government paid £20 million to slave owners in compensation when slavery was abolished across most of the empire in 1833, which at the time amounted to 40% of the Treasury’s annual income.
It had to take out massive loans to be able to raise the cash, with the debts finally being paid off in 2015.
The petition asks Charles, as Jamaica’s head of state, to put to the Privy Council: whether the enslavement of Africans in Jamaica was legal under English law, whether it broke international law, and whether Britain now has a legal duty to provide redress.
But Ms Grange would not be drawn into whether Jamaica was asking Britain to pay reparations, saying it first wanted the legal questions answered.
She said: “I’m not going to anticipate, pre-empt, or guess.
“We want the answers.
“Once we get the answers, or once we get a response to those questions, then the next steps will be determined.”
The British monarch has authority under the Judicial Committee Act of 1833 to refer legal matters to the London-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council for an advisory opinion.
In recent years, the UK has said it will not pay to make amends for slavery, while Caribbean leaders have called for a formal apology and various measures including debt cancellations.
An estimated 12.5 million Africans were forcibly taken by European nations from the 16th to the 19th century, and those who survived the trip across the Atlantic Ocean were enslaved on plantations in the Caribbean and elsewhere.
The Jamaican delegation will also hold talks with the British Museum over the return of artefacts from the island.
Ms Grange said Jamaica was particularly seeking the return of three Taino objects linked to the island’s indigenous people.
She said Jamaica had previously tried to secure the pieces for an exhibition but was told they were unavailable and was sent replicas instead.
She added: “We would wish to have repatriation of those artefacts.
“For years, we have tried, I think we’re making some inroads now in terms of the dialogue, and we have been invited to send three curators for them to go through to see what artefacts are in the possession of the museum, and for us to engage in discussions.”