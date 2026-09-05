The delegation is meeting with the British Museum to discuss “the repatriation of cultural artefacts taken from Jamaica”.

Jamaican government to file slavery reparations petition with the King. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A Jamaican government delegation will file a petition on slavery reparations with the King during a visit to London.

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The petition will ask Charles, as Jamaica’s head of state, to refer three questions about transatlantic chattel slavery to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which is the Caribbean island’s highest court of appeal. The delegation said it also has a meeting with the British Museum to discuss “the repatriation of cultural artefacts taken from Jamaica”. The delegation said the filing of the petition on Monday would be the first time a Commonwealth State has used this particular legal route “for the cause of reparatory justice”. The British monarch has authority under the Judicial Committee Act of 1833 to refer legal matters to the London-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council for an advisory opinion. Read more: King hails Bayeux Tapestry a ‘precious symbol of trust’ between nations during star-studded unveiling Read more: King and Queen to visit Caribbean in autumn tour

The delegation said it also has a meeting with the British Museum to discuss “the repatriation of cultural artefacts taken from Jamaica”. Picture: Alamy

In recent years, the UK has said it will not pay to make amends for slavery, while Caribbean leaders have called for a formal apology and various measures including debt cancellations. An estimated 12.5 million Africans were forcibly taken by European nations from the 16th to the 19th century, and those who survived the trip across the Atlantic Ocean were enslaved on plantations in the Caribbean and elsewhere under brutal conditions. A programme of events has been organised to coincide with the petition filing, including an ecumenical church service “focused on remembrance, justice and repair”, at the New Park Road Baptist Church in south London on Sunday. This will be followed by a political engagement event in Westminster on Monday and an event with the National Windrush Museum on Wednesday. The delegation will be led by Olivia Grange MP, Jamaica’s minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport.