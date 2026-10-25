The 44-year-old will not be offered a new contract with the Red Roses

James Anderson in action earlier this year for Lancashire. Picture: MI News & Sport /Alamy

By Alex Storey

Engand's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson has been released by his boyhood Lancashire, marking the end of a 25-year spell there.

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Anderson will leave county having taken 443 wickets in 112 First-Class appearances since making his debut in 2001, helping them win the County Championship title in 2011. A few minutes before Lancashire made their decision public in a statement, Anderson used Instagram to make clear his own feelings. He said: "I’ve supported Lancashire since I was kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true. Read more: Jeremy Clarkson faces backlash after suggesting F1 driver should get penalty 'for being Argentinian' Read more: Arsenal move level with Manchester City in Premier League after centre-backs star in 2-0 victory over Everton

Anderson's 25-year spell at the club will end. Picture: Kate McShane/Getty

"I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so including the honour of being captain. "If it was up to me it wouldn’t have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future." Anderson had continued to play for Lancashire after his England career came to an end in July 2024, and last year took the captaincy at Old Trafford, where he has an end named after him. Lancashire’s decision to move on from Anderson comes after the recent appointments of chief executive Richard Kenyon and director of cricket Paul Farbrace, tasked with rebuilding the club after they finished second bottom of County Championship Division Two having been strong favourites for promotion.

Anderson in action for England in 2023. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty