Blunt served six years in the British Army before shooting to fame as a musician

By Alex Storey

Singer-songwriter James Blunt has said he understands why Brits would choose not to go to war for their country because of politicians who "try and divide us so extremely".

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Blunt, who served as a captain in the British Army before his music career took off, told LBC that he empathised with the younger generation having to "choose the extremes". The comments come after a recent poll revealed half of the British population said there are no circumstances in which they would go to war. The musician told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I understand why people nowadays wouldn't [want to fight for their country] because we have politicians who try and divide us so extremely nowadays, to choose whether you are left or right, to choose the extremes." Pollster Ipsos found that 48% said they would not take up arms under any circumstances. Read more: Passenger jets grounded across Europe in new wave of bomb threats to commercial airlines Read more: LIVE: Planes grounded across Europe after 'bomb threats'

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt attend "Ocean With David Attenborough" World Premiere Arrivals. Picture: S.A.M./Alamy

The figure was unchanged since April 2025, and just 36% said there were circumstances in which they would fight, virtually the same as the 35% who said the same thing last year. Blunt continued: "Our social media is anything but social now. It is entirely antisocial. "Our phones are no longer things that we pick up to communicate. "If someone calls me, I get angry. If a friend calls me, I'm upset and ask what are you doing? You're bothering me. "Instead, I use my phone to look at strangers or worse, argue with strangers online. "So I think the notion of meeting in the middle, to be respectful and kind and compassionate, and also understand someone else's perspective."

Blunt served six years in the Army. Picture: Malcolm Park/Alamy

He added: "I know this from being in war, you have two sides, and you hear one side of an argument. "I was in Kosovo, and the Serbs' side of the story was entirely understandable, but the Kosovar Albanians' side was entirely understandable." Blunt, who recently starred on The Traitors, served in the aftermath of the Kosovar war, before leaving in 2002. He then went on to release eight studio albums and had a number one single with "You're Beautiful" in 2004. But despite his backing of those who wouldn't wish to go to war, he added: "The Army funded my university and so I owed them four years. I ended up doing six in the end, and I'm really, really glad I did.

James Blunt on LBC. Picture: LBC