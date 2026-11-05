Divisive politics to blame for young Brits refusing to fight for King and country, James Blunt tells LBC
Blunt served six years in the British Army before shooting to fame as a musician
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Singer-songwriter James Blunt has said he understands why Brits would choose not to go to war for their country because of politicians who "try and divide us so extremely".
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Blunt, who served as a captain in the British Army before his music career took off, told LBC that he empathised with the younger generation having to "choose the extremes".
The comments come after a recent poll revealed half of the British population said there are no circumstances in which they would go to war.
The musician told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I understand why people nowadays wouldn't [want to fight for their country] because we have politicians who try and divide us so extremely nowadays, to choose whether you are left or right, to choose the extremes."
Pollster Ipsos found that 48% said they would not take up arms under any circumstances.
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The figure was unchanged since April 2025, and just 36% said there were circumstances in which they would fight, virtually the same as the 35% who said the same thing last year.
Blunt continued: "Our social media is anything but social now. It is entirely antisocial.
"Our phones are no longer things that we pick up to communicate.
"If someone calls me, I get angry. If a friend calls me, I'm upset and ask what are you doing? You're bothering me.
"Instead, I use my phone to look at strangers or worse, argue with strangers online.
"So I think the notion of meeting in the middle, to be respectful and kind and compassionate, and also understand someone else's perspective."
He added: "I know this from being in war, you have two sides, and you hear one side of an argument.
"I was in Kosovo, and the Serbs' side of the story was entirely understandable, but the Kosovar Albanians' side was entirely understandable."
Blunt, who recently starred on The Traitors, served in the aftermath of the Kosovar war, before leaving in 2002.
He then went on to release eight studio albums and had a number one single with "You're Beautiful" in 2004.
But despite his backing of those who wouldn't wish to go to war, he added: "The Army funded my university and so I owed them four years. I ended up doing six in the end, and I'm really, really glad I did.
"I was a lazy student, and it gave me some drive. I really only think I do what I do now because it's given me the notion of hard work and attention to detail and some discipline along the way."
Men in general were the only group where more people said they would fight than would not, with 48% saying there were circumstances in which they would go to war and 40% saying they would not be willing to do so.
But a majority of women and people aged 35-54 said they would not fight.
Despite individual reluctance to go to war, Ipsos found 51% of people backed an increase in defence spending, almost twice the 28% who supported such a move in June 2022.