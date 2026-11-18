The artist formerly known as James Blunt has changed his name by deed poll to Ryan Air to celebrate his album Airplane Mode hitting the top spot in the UK.

Ryanair comms replied with a GIF stating: "Why are you so obsessed with me?"

"That cost me £53," Blunt posted on Instagram, alongside a deed poll document showing he had changed his name to Ryan Bel Air.

The 52-year-old told fans he would legally change his name to be a pun on the airline if his eighth LP went to No. 1, which it did last week.

It was Blunt's third No. 1 album, with his first two LPs, Back to Bedlam and All the Lost Souls, going to the top of the charts in 2004 and 2007, respectively.

He had previously said he would change his name to Blunty McBluntface if a 20th anniversary edition of Back to Bedlam went to No. 1 in 2024, but it missed out.

Blunt had a career in the military before becoming a singer professionally and told Nick Ferrari on LBC that he empathised with the younger generation having to "choose the extremes".

He said: "I understand why people nowadays wouldn't [want to fight for their country] because we have politicians who try and divide us so extremely nowadays, to choose whether you are left or right, to choose the extremes."

Blunt, who recently starred on The Traitors, served in the aftermath of the Kosovar war, before leaving in 2002.