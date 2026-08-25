James Blunt has tweeted an article which appears to debunk an internet rumour that late actress Hayden Panettiere was brought to his bed when she was 18.

Panettiere, who died on August 16 aged 36, had written in her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning that she had been asked to get into bed with a "very famous" British singer in his 30s.

In the book, which was published in May, she said that the man was "undressed" and that she had fled the room and left the boat where the party had been taking place.

Former tabloid journalist Dean Piper said in his blog that he had been contacted by various internet "sleuths" who had seen a piece he wrote for the Mirror in 2009, which said Blunt and Panettiere had been together.

At the time, Blunt was at the peak of his fame and in his mid-30s.

But Piper has said that the story falls short, as Panettiere would have been 19 and nearly 20 when the story was written, which disproves the theory that he was the famous British singer in question.

Piper added: "Guys, it only takes the smallest of AI searches to find out that in May 2009, when the pictures of Blunt and Panettiere were taken, she was 19, almost 20.

"So, if the incident happened when she was 18, Blunt’s not your guy to start with."

Blunt, who is now 52, retweeted a link to the blog on Monday with an eye emoji.